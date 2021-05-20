Starla
Shakespeare on the Green won’t take place again this year amid controversy over racial and diversity issues with the group that organizes the event.
Omaha police called for sand and a plow to deal with slick conditions, according to emergency dispatch reports.
In the majority of big-time winning football programs, the students are made a factor at games. They are not forgotten, writes Tom Shatel. What happened to the Nebraska students?
Six men have been sentenced in federal court for their involvement in a Mexican drug-trafficking organization that did its business out of a South Omaha restaurant.
West Dodge Road has been rebuilt over and over. And along the way, the Old Mill area has lost its mill, its hazardous Dead Man’s Curve and the most beautiful bridge in the county.
Two children who were on a visit to their dad's during their parents’ divorce proceedings were found dead Sunday morning in his home.
Three former Huskers made the 18-player roster for the USA women's volleyball team.
In 2017, a judge told Fabian Inda that he received the break of a lifetime when a jury convicted him of false imprisonment, rather than kidnapping. He received no such break on Friday.
Tim Potter and Julie Hartman will soon be moving on from St. James/Seton, a Catholic grade school in northwest Omaha. Potter has taught there for 44 years, and Hartman for 29 of her 37 teaching years.
Creighton landed a commitment from four-star recruit Arthur Kaluma, a former UNLV signee who'll join the Bluejays this summer as the headliner of a landmark recruiting class.