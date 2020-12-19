Outdoor cats available for hire, but some animal lovers say cats are annihilating birds

Robertson and many other cat enthusiasts advocate "trap-neuter-return" efforts to stop cat populations from blowing up. "Cats have become a part of the ecosystem," she said. "One way or the other, they have to be controlled."

Marra, director of the Georgetown University Environment Initiative and emeritus senior scientist at the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center, said the best way to keep cats from snuffing out bird populations is by keeping them indoors.

Marra estimates in the 2016 book he co-wrote, "Cat Wars," that 50 million owned cats roam freely in the United States and 100 million more cats without owners are loose. He said a review of studies indicates 1.3 billion to 4 billion birds are killed annually in this country by free-ranging cats.

A study also indicates cat kills are largely responsible for the extinction of some 40 bird species, Marra said. Extinct in the wild, for example, are the Socorro dove and the Hawaiian crow. Cats are responsible for threatening the existence of many other species, the book said, including piping plovers and kiwis.

"It's not good for cats to be outside," he said Thursday. "They're not a natural part of any ecosystem anywhere on the planet. Cats did not evolve in these systems in any way. They evolved in human systems."