Outdoor cats available for hire, but some animal lovers say cats are annihilating birds

Some call roaming felines "working, blue-collar cats." Bird lovers call them killers.
Bird scientists say outdoor and feral cat populations have exploded, killing hundreds of millions of birds annually, wiping out some bird species and jeopardizing others. The cats are enabled by well-intentioned people, birders say, including those who have created city and rural "working cat" programs that have increased around the country over the past few years.
"They've started to spread," ornithologist Peter Marra said of blue-collar cat initiatives. "What they are is, they're basically excuses for keeping cats alive."
Working cats are too wild or unmanageable to keep as indoor pets. Some of them are adopted out by humane societies and animal welfare groups to businesses, warehouses, stables and farms that have problems with mice and rats.
While there have been barn cats for decades, working cat programs have started over the past few years in Washington, D.C.; Arizona; Los Angeles; Oregon; Palm Beach, Florida; Pennsylvania; Denver; and Texas.
The Nebraska Humane Society has had a "barn cat" program since 2015. The Capital Humane Society in Lincoln also has a working cat initiative.
This year Kathy Robertson of the Hooper, Nebraska, area started her Working Cat Project for towns and rural areas north of Omaha. "Farms and barns, acreages, they want cats," Robertson said. "They are workers, and they are a commodity, especially spayed and neutered ones."
Robertson and many other cat enthusiasts advocate "trap-neuter-return" efforts to stop cat populations from blowing up. "Cats have become a part of the ecosystem," she said. "One way or the other, they have to be controlled."
Marra, director of the Georgetown University Environment Initiative and emeritus senior scientist at the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center, said the best way to keep cats from snuffing out bird populations is by keeping them indoors.
Marra estimates in the 2016 book he co-wrote, "Cat Wars," that 50 million owned cats roam freely in the United States and 100 million more cats without owners are loose. He said a review of studies indicates 1.3 billion to 4 billion birds are killed annually in this country by free-ranging cats.
A study also indicates cat kills are largely responsible for the extinction of some 40 bird species, Marra said. Extinct in the wild, for example, are the Socorro dove and the Hawaiian crow. Cats are responsible for threatening the existence of many other species, the book said, including piping plovers and kiwis.
"It's not good for cats to be outside," he said Thursday. "They're not a natural part of any ecosystem anywhere on the planet. Cats did not evolve in these systems in any way. They evolved in human systems."
Bob Zink, a professor of natural resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said young birds migrate south from Canada and become fresh meat for cats, which the birds haven't encountered before.
It's unfair, Zink said, "like bringing a knife to a gunfight."
Alley Cat Allies, a Maryland-based cat group, said it's only right that outdoor cats be neutered, vaccinated and returned, "to live out their lives in peace."
At one point Marra's book referred to removing free-ranging cats "by any means necessary." The president of Alley Cat Allies, Becky Robinson, said through a written statement that suggestion is "incredibly out of step" with public sentiment as well as "impractical and immoral."
Marra and local cat advocates do agree that people have created the problem of soaring cat populations.
Robertson said people bear responsibility for burgeoning cat numbers by not caring for their domestic cats and by turning loose those they no longer desire.
"There's just too many," said Joni Cisney, president of the Homeward Bound in the Heartland rescue group in Omaha. "It's the humans' fault that the cats are out here to begin with."
They don't think that a billion birds a year are snared by cats in the United States. They say they infrequently see cats walking about with dead birds in their mouths or returning home with them. Marra said cats rarely bring home the birds they kill.
Birds also are threatened by diminishing habitat. People are "cutting down trees like there's no tomorrow," Cisney said.
Birds die by smacking into windows, wind turbines and other barriers, cat advocates say, and are killed by coyotes, dogs, raccoons, badgers and other predators.
"And then the cats get blamed" for diminishing songbird populations, said Larry Shackman, president of Feline Friendz in Nebraska.
Shackman and others say the answer to high cat populations is wide-reaching community cat control programs and excellent trap-neuter-return efforts. Rescue groups like his do their best to spay and neuter large numbers of cats, he said, but they don't have the money to oversee community-wide work.
Pam Wiese of the Nebraska Humane Society said her agency believes cats should be indoor pets. But those that have been left outside should be trapped and neutered, she said.
The humane society oversees a cat colony registration effort in which caretakers acquire permits to trap cats and get those that have assembled in groups neutered or spayed, and returned to the colony.
Caretakers can't create a colony, but the aim is to treat the cats humanely, slow procreation and gradually end the colony through attrition, Wiese said.
She said the humane society has 18 Bellevue and 195 Omaha colony caretaker permit holders.
Robertson said she has trapped a 24-cat colony near a Hooper housing project and had them spayed and neutered. She said she adopted out the kittens, relocated some of the cats and returned 10 cats to the site, where they are under control.
"I'm trying to work a small town at a time," she said.
Marra argued in his book that trap-neuter-return generally doesn't work. One study, he said, showed that 71% to 94% in a population must be fixed to diminish a colony, and that high a percentage is hard to trap. Secondly, he said, most cat colonies regularly take in new members.
Marra said Thursday that not enough can be spayed and neutered to bring overpopulation to an end. In some areas of rich biodiversity, such as national parks and wildlife refuges, euthanizing is an option, he said.
Outdoor cats have hard lives, he said, suffering diseases, getting into fights, being hit by cars. Sympathy for cats is appropriate, he said. "I get it. I understand."
On the other hand, Marra described outdoor cats in "Cat Wars" in a way to which cat lovers might object. Marra and co-writer Chris Santella said: "A majority of ecologists, ornithologists and millions of bird aficionados see outdoor cats, whether owned or unowned, as killing machines."
