State education board won't mandate masks in all Nebraska schools

Members of the Nebraska State Board of Education on Tuesday declined to issue an order that would mandate masks in schools.
In a press release, the board said it does not have the legal authority to issue health mandates.
Leaders of the Nebraska state teachers union last month petitioned the board to impose a mandate.
Jenni Benson, president of the Nebraska State Education Association, said Tuesday that she was "extremely disappointed" in the decision.
Benson said the board had "joined with Gov. (Pete) Ricketts in simply passing the buck" instead of taking a firm stand in support of the safety protocols advocated by scientists and medical professionals. Ricketts has opposed a statewide mask mandate.
"Passing the buck in this case will lead to passing the virus on to more and more school staff, children and their families," she said.
State Education Association leaders petitioned the board for a declaratory order that would require all students and staff to wear masks in all Nebraska schools. The petition called for a number of additional requirements for schools related to COVID-19, and it asked for the commissioner of education to investigate and report compliance with the order.
According to the release from the board, Nebraska state law gives local boards of education the authority to make rules and regulations concerning the health of students in public schools.
"Therefore, the board believes local school districts have the power to require masks in their schools," it said.
By law, the release said, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services also has the ability to issue directed health measures that could require masks in schools.
"The State Board fully realizes the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on all schools," the release said. "The Nebraska Department of Education as a whole commends the educators and staff who continuously provide high-quality teaching during one of the most challenging times of our generation."
Throughout the pandemic, the release says, the board has supported districts that have mask mandates and recommended a statewide mask mandate in a resolution in November.
The release said that since March, the state education department also has provided schools with guidance through the Launch Nebraska website, including the recommendation for masks and the requirement of schools to follow state and local directed health measures.
The union had asked the board to require face coverings in Nebraska schools for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
The union had said that unless the board acted there would be “irreparable harm” to the school system, educators, children and the state.
The union wanted the board to impose the mask mandate via its powers to oversee the state’s school system and to regulate accreditation, meaning that accredited public and private schools that violated the requirement would put their accreditation at risk.
The petition sought to require that all teachers, administrators, staff, volunteers and children in third through 12th grades wear face coverings.
The union also wanted schools to ensure that sick children and adults stay home, that those with an infected person at home quarantine and that those infected with COVID-19 not be allowed to return to school until they complete the prescribed period of isolation.
The union also wanted the board to study the transmission of the virus in school systems and “take remedial action as is necessary.”
Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt questioned whether the state board could impose specific health standards on schools.
He said the state education department has the authority to ensure that school districts follow the health standards established by the governor and local public health departments. But he doesn’t believe that the department can specify health standards for schools.
Much of what the union is requesting is already being done. Masks and social distancing are already required in the state’s larger school districts, including the Omaha, Lincoln and Millard districts and other Omaha-area districts. But there are some school districts across the state where masks are only recommended.
