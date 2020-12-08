State education board won't mandate masks in all Nebraska schools

The union had asked the board to require face coverings in Nebraska schools for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

The union had said that unless the board acted there would be “irreparable harm” to the school system, educators, children and the state.

The union wanted the board to impose the mask mandate via its powers to oversee the state’s school system and to regulate accreditation, meaning that accredited public and private schools that violated the requirement would put their accreditation at risk.

The petition sought to require that all teachers, administrators, staff, volunteers and children in third through 12th grades wear face coverings.

The union also wanted schools to ensure that sick children and adults stay home, that those with an infected person at home quarantine and that those infected with COVID-19 not be allowed to return to school until they complete the prescribed period of isolation.

The union also wanted the board to study the transmission of the virus in school systems and “take remedial action as is necessary.”

Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt questioned whether the state board could impose specific health standards on schools.