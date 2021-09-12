Steve Chapman: We've gone from unity after 9/11 to troubled division in the COVID era

The 21st century in America has so far been bracketed by two terrible mass-casualty events. The first was the 9/11 attacks. The second is the COVID-19 pandemic. The radically different public response to these episodes reveals a lot about us, and much of it is not flattering.

The airline hijackings were the worst terrorist attacks in U.S. history. They catalyzed a wave of fear and anger that permanently reshaped our foreign and domestic policies — or, rather, warped them.

The near-panic that gripped the nation back then is understandable. But it’s plain today that our leaders, with broad public support, grossly overreacted. The consequences afflict us even now.

No one could have imagined on Sept. 10, 2001, that an American president would authorize the use of torture against alleged enemies in secret prisons. Or that hundreds of American Muslims would be arrested and detained without charges for days, weeks or months. Or that hostility toward Muslims would grow widespread enough to require a new term: Islamophobia. Or that the government would soon be collecting millions of records of phone communications — many of them in violation of the law.