Stop berating others over views
Making negative and derogatory comments about someone who believes something different than you do is never going to turn into productive discourse. If you really want to see positive change, challenge yourself to find common ground with someone you think has such an inferior belief. Try humbling yourself a little and keep an open mind. You will never get people to join your "side" by preaching to someone like a child. They see you as the brainless person that you think they are.  Let's celebrate world kindness day every day. view

Melissa Miller, Omaha

