Stories of trust and poise from the Creighton huddle

"Coach called a timeout and the first thing he said was, 'they're not going to beat us if they continue to play this way.' Which was true. You saw some of the 3s they took were wild shots. And some went in. But if they kept doing that over the course of the game, they weren't going to hit as many as they were. They hit a few. And they cut the lead. But we were playing pretty solid defense and they were taking those contested 3s and 2s that we wanted them to take. ... It speaks to our ability as a team to stay together and keep defending when that kind of stuff happens."