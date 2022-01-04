Stories of trust and poise from the Creighton huddle

Coach Greg McDermott said he had a conversation with one of his assistant coaches during the timeout before the Jays got the double-overtime bucket that iced Creighton's win at Marquette.
It's a moment that highlights the strengths of CU's culture — how the Jays collaborate together in pursuit of success, always trying to make sure the team and its goals are the priority.
Creighton had a 72-69 lead with 30 seconds to play. CU ball. Timeout.
McDermott and assistant Alan Huss stood together as the players found their seats on the bench. Here's how the conversation went, as told by McDermott on the Creighton post-game radio show on 1620 AM KOZN.
Huss: "You're going to think I'm crazy but I think we outta put it in Rati's hands and space the three shooters.
McDermott: "I do think you're crazy but I think that's a great idea."
Freshman Rati Andronikashvili hadn't scored up to that point. He sat for all but 20 seconds of the first overtime.
But Huss (and McDermott) liked the match-up. It'd be Andronikashvili trying to get downhill against Marquette's power forward, Justin Lewis.
And the play worked.
Andronikashvili made the shot to put Creighton ahead 74-69 with 16 seconds left.
"They had their 4-man on Rati so we took the guards kind of out of the equation," McDermott said. "And Rati made a heck of a play at the rim to ice the game."
You can pull so many things out that anecdote from the sidelines.
McDermott's willingness to listen to his deputies. The other players' buying into the plan and displaying confidence in their teammate. Andronikashvili's ability to stay ready and take advantage of the moment. The overall effectiveness of the CU's communication in the heat of the moment.
It's been pretty apparent all season that this group of Jays believes in one another. They don't get rattled because of it. There's this sense that if everyone focuses on his responsibilities, they will succeed as a group. Even if there's no superstar.
Here are a few other instances during games when Creighton handled adversity:
>> Nebraska went on an 18-2 run against CU back in November. It made four 3-pointers in a row to cap the surge. The arena was roaring. It was the Jays' first road game of the year.
Yet they didn't panic. Why?
McDermott's message in the huddle was one of the reasons why.
Here's how senior Alex O'Connell described it after CU's 77-69 win:
"Coach called a timeout and the first thing he said was, 'they're not going to beat us if they continue to play this way.' Which was true. You saw some of the 3s they took were wild shots. And some went in. But if they kept doing that over the course of the game, they weren't going to hit as many as they were. They hit a few. And they cut the lead. But we were playing pretty solid defense and they were taking those contested 3s and 2s that we wanted them to take. ... It speaks to our ability as a team to stay together and keep defending when that kind of stuff happens."
>> Creighton trailed 42-30 at halftime against SIU-Edwardsville on Nov. 27. Not good. The Jays repeatedly got beat down the floor defensively. They lacked a rhythm offensively.
But at halftime, inside the locker room, they kept their heads. In fact, no one really said much. Because they all knew what needed to be done in the second half.
Said freshman Trey Alexander: "It was win or lose. In the locker room, much wasn't said. But I feel like we knew what the message had to be. Silence is a big thing. We had to look ourselves in the mirror. And I feel like that's exactly what a lot of people did."
CU won the game 70-65.
>> There's a chart the Creighton's coaches keep during games. It's an easy-to-read recap of possessions.
Did you get a stop? Did the opponent score? What's happened over the last five trips down the floor? The last 10 trips? A quick glance at a sheet of paper tells you that answer.
McDermott sat down in front of his players and held up that chart during a timeout in the second half of the Villanova game last month. The Wildcats had scored on three straight possessions to pull within 55-50 with 11 minutes left.
"I actually showed them this sheet which showed some offensive runs by them, and they really didn't have many of those in the first half," McDermott said. "Guys just didn't sit down and fight the dribble like we had the whole night. Once we corrected that, it was certainly better."
The Jays closed the game on a 23-5 run and won 79-59.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa