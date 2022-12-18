Streets in Turmoil: 1966 and Omaha’s Racial Troubles

This paper was written by students in a University of Nebraska-Lincoln journalism class that examined the Omaha World-Herald’s past coverage of race-related news events.

North Omaha experienced two major waves of civil disturbances and political demonstrations in July and August of 1966. The first began just after midnight on the third of July after police officers confronted young Black residents who were socializing in the parking lot of a Safeway and Skaggs store on 24th and Lake Street. After the situation escalated, demonstrators gathered in the neighborhood.

As a result of the altercation, the crowd and police began to quarrel and the revolts lasted three days. On the second day, the National Guard was called in.

The second wave occurred on July 31, after the funeral of Eugene Nesbitt, a 19-year-old who was shot and killed by a police officer two weeks before. Community members demanded justice for a murder that the police ruled “a routine police matter.”

From the very beginning of the Omaha World-Herald’s coverage of the demonstrations, the paper covered the events almost exclusively from the perspective of white city and state officials, according to critics.

Although they explored the viewpoint of the Black community to an extent, the articles prioritized the narrative of law enforcement officers “controlling” and “quieting” the streets, according to critics. They referred to large crowds of “Negroes” often, faulting them for pointlessly and wantonly destroying property.

With few exceptions, the paper’s reporters appeared to have made little effort to help readers understand the sentiments behind the demonstrations, according to one local historian.

In her “History Nebraska” article “Then the Burnings Began: Omaha’s Urban Revolts and the Meaning of Political Violence,” historian Ashley Howard wrote that “while local authorities interpreted the revolts as wanton and isolated… they were a political tactic in direct response to previously inadequate responses to racial injustice.”

She suggested that the July and August 1966 demonstrations that occurred in North Omaha came from a place of people who were being neglected within a racist society pushing to reform an oppressive system.

July 1966: It Begins

One of the first mentions of the “near riots” reported in the World-Herald came on July 5, 1966. The article, titled “Guard Goes Into North Side To Restore Order As Crowd Scuffles With Police Squad” reported on how Black community members told Mayor Alexander V. Sorensen about their grievances.

The article reported that residents were upset over “A lack of recreational opportunities in the Near North Side, unemployment, and arrests made in the two earlier disturbances.”

The article reported that Gov. Frank B. Morrison was mindful of the issues. He said that North Omaha was “an environment that is unfit for human habitation in many areas.” The article suggested that political leaders such as the mayor and governor were trying to help resolve the issues.

However, according to former Nebraska State Sen. Ernie Chambers, who attended, the meeting was an insincere attempt by white officials to save face with the press.

“So when this meeting occurred, the white officials were hoping there would be media from the rest of the country, other parts of the country,” Chambers said. “And [the media would] see how reasonable the white people were. [That they] were willing to talk to us and so forth. I don't remember specifically what was said, because they were always the same.”

The World-Herald’s coverage attempted to focus on the efforts of white city elites to “solve” the situation, rather than give credence to Black voices, according to critics.

The coverage also focused on the damage done to white businesses in North Omaha.

This focus was in direct contrast to that of the Omaha Star, the Black-owned newspaper.

Elodie Galeazzi, a current Ph.D. candidate in UNL’s history department, studies Black media in Omaha. She wrote her Master’s thesis on the Omaha Star’s founder, Mildred Brown, and the comparisons between the Omaha Star and World-Herald’s coverage of the 1966 revolts.

“When you look at the World-Herald’s coverage, what they focus on is the material damage. They also don’t mention, or mention very, very briefly, what was the reason for the violence,” she said.

The impact of this omission?

“[The coverage] is really trying to give the feeling that there are just people roaming the city trying to destroy everything,” Galeazzi said. “Whenever the Black community was mentioned in the World-Herald, it would be [within the context of] violence and crime.”

By contrast, the Omaha Star, trying to reflect the Black community in North Omaha more positively, avoided covering the demonstrations in any close detail.

Throughout her research, Galeazzi has found out that there were multiple reasons for this.

First, the people knew what was happening in the neighborhood and didn’t need to be told that. Taking an advocacy stance, the Omaha Star saw its role, instead, as organizing people for action.

Galeazzi said that in July, the Star didn’t mention the demonstrations. Instead, it reported on where people would meet to discuss community responses.

After the release of the initial article, the World-Herald released a series of articles that focused on actions by police officers and the worries of shop owners–not the concerns of residents upset over inequality.

The coverage emphasized the role of police and the violence. The front page article of the World-Herald on July 4, 1966, was headlined “Window-Breaking Continues Second Night on North Side: Extra Police Being Used For Holiday.”

The article mentioned that the police chief had “ordered 12-hour shifts for police until the end of the three-day holiday Tuesday morning.”

Police had prevented people from gathering in the parking lot at 24th and Lake by parking their cruisers and standing at the entrance. Additionally, police put up no-parking signs and kept barricades on hand.

But Eric L. Ewing, an Omaha native and Executive Director of the Great Plains Black History Museum, said that the increasing police presence and the arrival of the National Guard on July 5th likely served to further escalate the situation.

“You know, say I'm walking down the street or on the sidewalk peacefully, and I'm not being a threat to anyone outside of my Blackness and then all of a sudden, you get a group telling you, you can't do this and you're constantly being told what you can't do,” he said. It was adding “fuel to the fire,” he said.

According to July 5’s front page article, headlined “Guard Goes Into North Side to Restore Order as Crowd Scuffles With Police Squad,” the National Guard was called in because according to safely director Lynch “there was general assault on the police officers.”

The “general assault” referred to was youths throwing rocks and bottles “in the general direction of the officers.”

In contrast, the National Guard was composed of a “select reserve force” with armored carriers, helicopters, gas masks, and billy clubs.

Several of the photos show images of the police and National Guard. One picture on the cover of July 5’s Evening Edition, which shows a lineup of armed guardsmen, was captioned: “National guardsmen hold bayonets at the ready… awaiting order to move down Twenty-fourth in wedge formation.”

This photo appeared above the article titled “Police Arrest 78 Adults, 44 Juveniles on North Side,” which detailed the age range, gender, charges, and prior criminal record breakdown of all of the people arrested.

“When I look at the pictures, I would think that there was a war going on,” Galeazzi said.

She said that the World-Herald’s fixation on the military power and presence in both writing and pictures paint a picture of a neighborhood that was unsafe and unstable, one that needed to be controlled.

On the front page of July 6’s edition, under pictures of Governor Morrison and Mayor Sorensen the heading read “Watching and Waiting.”

The coverage over the next few days reflected this anxiety. The article remarked that “in front of an ice cream stand on North Thirtieth Street a half-dozen teenage youths were gathered. They laughed and joked but nothing happened.”

Galeazzi argued that the World-Herald represented white interests in its coverage.

The coverage, Galeazzi said, was aimed at assuring the primarily white readership that the National Guard was effectively “in control.”

“They want to know, ‘is there violence? Are we [whites] controlling them [the Black community]?,’” she said.

Galeazzi concluded that the coverage was racially biased, with the World-Herald putting white interests first. She claimed that the articles were written for a specific (white) audience who wanted to know about things like property damage and arrests.

The audience likely “did not care about the Black community” or want to know why the demonstrations were happening in the first place, she contended.

Former Sen. Chambers took issue with the term “riots” being applied to the protests, despite the property damage to North Omaha businesses. “There were no riots in Omaha, ever,” he said. “The closest was in 1919 when a black man named Will Brown was executed. He was lynched, we call it.”

The events in 1966 were different, Chambers said.

“There were demonstrations. And there was never a situation where black people were fighting white people, or fighting anybody else or fighting the police,” he argued.

When asked his opinion on the terminology, Ewing said that it is complicated.

“Sometimes there's people who are a part of demonstrations not because of the issues of the problem but for the opportunity to destroy or maybe even steal,” he said.

Over the first week of the demonstrations, the coverage shifted dramatically.

Reflecting growing impatience at the disturbances, the headlines changed from July 6’s “Governor Will Confer With Negro Youths” to July 7’s “Mayor, Council: No Further Violence Will Be Tolerated.”

But on July 8, the newspaper reported that the city followed through on its promise to listen to the community’s needs and employ up to Black 200 teenagers. The city promised the workers transportation, and 70 applicants showed up on the jobsite.

However, the trucks never came to pick them up and they were sent home but still paid for their time. It was not clear why the city fell short on its promises.

The disturbances led to destruction of stores along 24th Street that have never been rebuilt. Much of the coverage suggested that Black residents were destroying their own neighborhood, not helping their cause. White business owners serving the area were quoted on the point.

But Galeazzi argued that demonstrators were not blindly destroying their own neighborhood.

“[Community members] told me that the thing I didn’t realize is that Black people were not destroying their neighborhoods, they were destroying the white presence in Black neighborhoods,” she said.

Although North Omaha was predominantly Black, there was still a large white presence. In addition to growing numbers of chain stores such as Safeway and Skeggs that were pushing out local shops, there were shops owned and operated by white people. White store owners were getting business from Black people, but Black residents felt they were discriminated against, saying such businesspeople refused to hire Black residents.

“Those were the places that were targeted,” Galeazzi said.

One picture, on page eight of July 5’s paper, shows a white store owner with a hand on his hip looking despondent and disturbed behind the counter of his hardware store. In the article, he is quoted as saying ‘“I don’t think it was racial. It’s just the era we are living in.”

Less than a month later, the second wave of protests would break out.

August 1966

In the early morning of July 25, 1966, Police Officer Floyd Matula shot 19-year-old Eugene Nesbitt in the back following a police chase.

The World-Herald’s front page on July 25 both mentions Nesbitt both as a “youth” and as “a 19-year-old facing a felony charge for a January armed robbery.”

The article quotes a city safety director who called the murder “an unfortunate occurrence which seemingly is a routine police matter” and claimed that “a preliminary inquiry shows Patrolman Matula was acting properly.”

The newspaper did not question or investigate the police’s narrative.

Nesbitt’s funeral was held on July 31. In the early morning of Aug. 1, one month after the first wave of demonstrations, some North Omaha residents demonstrated in the same area as before, on 24th and Lake Street.

The front page of Aug. 1 read “Fire Bombs Follow Looting of Stores on the Near North Side: Police Fire Shotguns to Disperse Crowd Pelting Squad Car.”

The story reported: “Negroes threw fire bombs, bricks and bottles on the Near North Side early Monday in an outbreak similar to the July Fourth week-end rioting.”

While it focused on the violence, arrests and property damage, the paper also reported under the heading “Slaying Blamed” that “one Negro said the unrest had been building since Eugene Nesbitt was shot and killed by police last Monday after an auto chased (sic) that followed a burglary.”

The piece focused on Nesbitt’s criminal record and did not question the policeman’s decision to shoot him in the back.

The article, continued on the second page alongside a picture of the same white business owner quoted on July 5’s issue sweeping up his store, discussed how white business owners and the president of the local chapter of the NAACP, James C. Harris, both asked for the demonstrators to stop.

“We call upon all citizens to join in the fight for passage of the Civil Rights Bill now before Congress,” Harris was quoted as saying.

The coverage focused on violence and the. police perspective continued on the next day.

The World-Herald published an hour-by-hour timeline of police reports. Some excerpts included “9:50 p. m. – two groups of youth reported gathering at Thirty-third and Decatur streets” and “11:21 p. m. – “juvenile gang” reported at Twenty-third and Grant streets.”

Once again, the paper quoted white city officials, including Mayor Sorensen: “Many whites wish to help the Negro achieve first-class citizenship,’ Sorensen said. “But this lawlessness stiffens attitudes and makes it difficult to help.”

On page three of July 2’s edition, reporter Fred Smith interviewed two Black teenagers, Anthony Lee Bryant and Howard Starks, who participated in the protests and were arrested on charges of burglary.

Smith appeared to, on the surface, empathize with the men. His article, “Two Negroes Say Nesbitt Death Led To Trouble,” reported the teenager’s participation in sports and hopes for a future college education.

By the third day of coverage, the newspaper returned to a less sympathetic view. The front page of Aug. 3 contained headlines such as “North Side Violence Won’t Lead to Talks: Mayor Says No To Deals With Hoods” and “Governor: I’ll Send Patrol if Needed.”

The coverage is completed with lists of arrests and quotes from white politicians about the demonstrations. By Aug. 4, the demonstrations no longer made the front page.

In contrast, the Omaha Star painted a different picture. Similar to its July coverage, the Black-owned paper did not focus on property destruction. Instead, it focused on the killing of Nesbitt and the lack of police accountability.

Articles in the Star detail the investigation of Nesbitt’s death by members of the Black community in Omaha.

While reporters at the World-Herald did not question the brief police investigation that cleared Matula of any wrongdoing, the Star emphasized the efforts of a committee of community members that sought the truth.

“[The Star] continues reporting on the investigation committee’s findings” Galeazzi said. “And they find that a lot of things [said by the police] that do not match up– that there is a lot of things overlooked.”

Galeazzi continued, “for a couple of weeks, the Omaha Star coverage is only going to focus on the investigation. They’re not going to talk about what happened [during the demonstrations], or any of the destruction that happened in the community.”

Summer of ‘66

The 1966 demonstrations in North Omaha were by no means an isolated incident. Even throughout the coverage on Omaha’s protests, the World-Herald included coverage on other “riots” in Chicago, Cleveland, and Des Moines.

According to experts, this intense coverage only further escalated white anxiety about Black civil disturbances, especially as the decade continued and more protests in 1969 broke out following the murder of 14-year-old Vivian Strong by police.

Throughout the 1966 coverage, a few themes emerged.

First, the World-Herald initially seemed interested in explaining the reason behind the revolts. However, after increased police and city official involvement, the coverage dwelled on official statements.

Second, the coverage almost exclusively provides the perspective of white law enforcement and city officials. While their opinions are credited to their names, opinions by Black individuals typically referred to unnamed “Negroes” or “youth.”

Coverage After the Summer of 66

After the summer of 1966, the World-Herald rarely mentioned the Black communit until disturbances arose again. The first such disturbance occurred in 1968, with protests over a visit by presidential-hopeful George Wallace, a segregationist former governor from Alabama.

High school and university students were met by counter protesters, sometimes in violent confrontations.

The next day Howard L Stevenson, a young black man was shot and killed by police and protests started again. The World-Herald titled the first day of coverage as “Rowdyism of Handful Sad Attitude” and focused on the mayor. He complained that the “gap which exists between the white citizens and black citizens is greater today than ever before,” adding that “Incidents such as Omaha experienced last night only serve to widen the gap further.”

The World-Herald made no note of why people were protesting and what issues the black community tried to draw attention to through their demonstrations.

The World-Herald briefly mentioned the death of Stevenson in the March 5 edition alongside a report about four motorists who were injured the night of the incident. While recounting the viewpoint of a security guard and the off-duty officer who shot the man, the newspaper did not cite any secondary sources or witnesses in order to confirm this report.

Galeazzi stated that the OWH were overall “focusing so much on the type of weapon they have, it's depicting even more that the Black neighborhood has that very unsafe place and unstable place that needs to be controlled. And it is so bad that we have to call the National Guard to actually come into the city.”

The damage done to shops in North Omaha destroyed it as a business and cultural center for Black residents. Ewing pointed out that most of the buildings that were shut down or vandalized in the events that occurred are still standing in the same condition as they once were over 50 years ago.

“We've had whole districts and communities developed and redeveloped since that time,” he said.