Stu column

The first big event on the grounds was the 1895 Nebraska State Fair. Contrary to many published histories that placed the 1894 fair in Omaha and described it in unfavorable terms, Lincoln hosted it that year.

The state board of agriculture voted in January 1895 to award the fair to Omaha for five years. Soon after, the Knights of Ak-Sar-Ben were formed by the Omaha Business Men’s Association to hold a commercial carnival in the city in conjunction with the mostly-rural fair. One of the Knights’ first actions was to buy Mardi Gras floats from New Orleans for a nighttime parade that began a city tradition until 1927.

The state fair lasted three years in Omaha. Because the Trans-Mississippi Exposition supplanted the fair in 1898, the next year the state ag board canceled its contract with what was now the Omaha Fair and Speed Association (1896) and went without a fair in 1899. The association failed to pay its rent and the Pickards successfully sued to have some fair buildings removed.

But the track stayed.

The grounds went largely unused for the next 10 years. A nine-hole golf course was in use for a short time in 1899, before the enthusiasts chose land near Benson for the first Omaha Country Club course. John D. Creighton attempted in 1906 to open the Elmwood Club that would have included horse racing.