Stu Pospisil: A stinky whale and the other giant mammals' visits to Omaha

Not that I can personally vouch for it, but dead whales must stink.

Take it from an editorial writer for the Omaha Bee-News in 1930, which was the third time that a whale was put on display for an always-curious city in the days long before greater concern was given to the environment.

“One quality the whales appear to have in common is that when dead they leave no doubt as to that fact. The aroma airing from a perfectly extinct whale is not to be forgotten, once it has been inhaled.”

So what follows are tales of whales, including one that was a whale on a rail. And from researching these comes a somber link with one of the most hideous murders of an Omaha police officer.

November 1881 was when the “Prince of Whales” rolled in on two railcars. The Cincinnati Enquirer said the “Prince” was a Greenland, or right, whale, 60 feet long and said to have weighed 80,000 pounds, caught in the Atlantic Ocean about 75 miles east of Cape Cod.

Chicago sportswriter Fred Engelhardt and Boston entrepreneur George Newton formed the Pioneer Inland Whaling Association. The Cincinnati paper said Newton spent thousands for a specimen suitable for exhibition and had just about given up. Jamie L. Jones, in his 2017 essay “Fish out of Water: The ‘Prince of Whales’ Sideshow and the Environmental Humanities,” said the whale carcass began to thaw by the time it was April in Philadelphia.

Newton was worried about his meal ticket, which he nicknamed “the bird.” “If the bird gives out, we go out of business for a while.” In Cleveland a team of butchers removed the remaining flesh from the inside of the whale and a preservative was applied to the body. Didn’t work. Detroit threw the sideshow out because the whale reeked.

What was left of the “Prince” after it was remade, whale flesh and paper muslin stretched over a large wooden frame, went on display on Ninth Street between Jackson and Jones Streets for a week. It was housed in a temporary shed. Admission was 25 cents, 15 cents for children.

At the 1898 Trans-Mississippi Exposition, the Mammoth Whale debuted on the East Midway during the summer. It was said to be 55 feet long and weighing 80,000 pounds when it was caught off the Atlantic coast of Provincetown, Massachusetts. The World-Herald: “It is not a stuffed whale, the skeleton of a whale nor an artificial whale, but a whale just as taken from the depths of the ocean.”

One fairgoer refused to believe the whale was 55 feet long. He asked permission to measure it. With a yardstick. The World-Herald reported he walked around the whale for a half-hour before he “finally concluded that he had met one spieler who did not misrepresent his show.” The man left, then returned with a half-dozen people to view the exhibit.

Preservation techniques were much better than 1881 for the next whale visit in May 1930. “The Whale of San Clemente,” a 40-ton California gray whale nicknamed Ben, was one of several harpooned the previous whaling season by the Pacific Whaling Company and sent on inland tours. The whales were embalmed and enclosed in plate-glass rail cars.

Ben was parked on the Missouri Pacific tracks at 48th and Leavenworth Streets for six days. A crew of 12 whalers came with the exhibition. Captain L.M. Barnett, head gunner of the whaling boat Hawk, was the tour narrator.

Crowds were such that Omaha police had to pull traffic duty. One not happy with it was Patrolman James Sullivan, who was said to have refused to do his shift. He thought it was beneath him, that it should be assigned to rookies. A profane exchange, The World-Herald reported, cost Sullivan 30 days on suspension.

There was one other whale known on display more recently. Little Irvy, a frozen 20-ton, 38-foot whale, was six years dead when he was an attraction at the 1973 Omaha Home Show at Civic Auditorium. Little Irvy “lived on,’’ taken across the country time and again over 30 years and was the feature story by Frank Deford that launched the writer’s long-form writing career with Sports Illustrated.

Back to James Sullivan.

In April 1931 the city was in a crime spree. Gas-station robberies were almost a nightly occurrence even back then. Police chief John J. Pszanowski put at least 50 officers on special duty, armed with “riot guns,” on a Saturday night to watch “oil stations” in the hope of capturing some of the bandits.

Sullivan, 31, was stationed at Coryell Oil at 30th and Parker Streets. He was planted in the bathroom to trap any holdup men. He was trapped instead (although Pszanowski denied the accusation). The night-shift attendant came on duty at 11 p.m. and the officer was sitting on the toilet lid, gun across his knees, with the bathroom door cracked.

The attendant, John Pool, noticed two men approaching. He whispered to Sullivan that they looked suspicious. Sullivan closed his door. The two men drew pistols and ordered Pool to shut off the outside lights. One of the robbers moved toward the bathroom and apparently heard a noise from inside.

“There’s somebody in there,” he yelled and jumped to the side. Sullivan fired two shots through the door, hurting no one. The yeller emptied his automatic pistol of nine shots through the door.

Before being taken by police ambulance to Covenant Hospital, Sullivan told fellow officers who came on the scene, “I’ll hang on until the priest comes, boys.” The priest giving the last rites? Father Flanagan.

It was the only attempted holdup of the night. Only $15 was in the station. More than 100 suspects were questioned. Curious multitudes drove past the station.

Father Flanagan also was celebrant of the funeral Mass. His grief was “almost unbearable,” the founder of Boys Town said, as just two weeks earlier he officiated at the funerals for both of Sullivan’s sisters.

Eddie Jedlicka, 20, and Bill Griffith, 17, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and received life sentences in the state penitentiary. Anton Jedlicka, 18, Eddie’s brother who drove the getaway car, received 10 years in the state reformatory. Their sentences came 24 days after the crime.