Any ’80s music play list worth its salt includes hits from Devo, Talking Heads, 38 Special and the Ramones.

When those bands were on the way up, they played the Music Box.

A combination of ballroom, concert venue and bowling alley, the three-story brick building on the southeast corner of 19th Street and Capitol Avenue was an iconic entertainment establishment for more than 40 years.

The Music Box was the domain of Omaha movie house owner Harry A. Taylor. In 1936, he leased the former Odd Fellows hall. A ballroom occupied the first and mezzanine floors, with the third floor rented for Omaha’s Federal Theater. The theater, funded by the Works Progress Administration, staged plays into 1937 to keep actors employed during the Great Depression.

The first bands at the Music Box had the big band and swing sounds. Dancing took place six nights a week — not on Sunday.

The dreary ’30s led into the 1940s and World War II. Taylor installed 10 bowling lanes. Those, and the dancing, brought the soldiers and the Martin Aircraft workers into the house. The Zebra Room cocktail lounge, with fake palm trees, cozy tables and mirrored bar, always seemed crowded. Taylor added a building with another 12 bowling lanes. And there was a nursery where revelers dropped off their children. It was a different age, for sure.

Taylor and his wife, Nora, rebuilt the Music Box after a fire caused extensive damage in October 1951. She was rescued from a top-floor storage room.

Only twice has Omaha hosted a women’s bowling national tournament. In 1936, at the downtown Ak-Sar-Ben Alleys and in 1955, at the Music Box. After 57 days, 2,650 teams and 7,500 bowlers, grandmother and Bowling Hall of Famer Marion Ladewig won the all-events championship.

Ballroom dancing waned as music tastes changed. Taylor trimmed the bowling lanes back to 10.

In 1970, Taylor denied Chicago Seven defendant Jerry Rubin and attorney Lee Weiner from speaking at the Music Box. Rubin had been convicted of inciting violence at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Creighton University officials also rebuffed the two men from speaking.

Said Taylor: “We have no business to get into speeches in a place like this. We have a place for music, not for speeches.”

A year later, Taylor lost his liquor license for several months following a drug raid that resulted in 14 arrests. He was fined $50 for allowing minors without a parent or guardian on premises where alcohol is served.

Music Box’s last years were in rock music. The transition from the Great Omaha Opry and the Lambert Bartak Orchestra (the bandleader became the longtime organist at the College World Series) started with 38 Special in April 1978. The promoter was on a shoestring budget, there was little publicity and the opening act failed to show.

Just 85 people were there. The lead singer, Donnie Van Zant, asked if there was money to pay the group. Shown the cash, Van Zant told the promoter to use it to refund tickets and buy five cases of beer to hand out free to the audience.

“They did a lot longer set than they normally do,” said Lloyd Drake, the promoter. He had better days ahead with his bookings.

Once Taylor’s health worsened, the Music Box went silent. The building was in poor structural condition when bought by Northwestern Bell Telephone for $575,000 in 1980. It was torn down for a parking lot.

Taylor died Jan. 10, 1984, at 88. Nora Taylor lived to 100.

Grand Funk Railroad

While Grand Funk Railroad never played the Music Box, its first concert in Omaha — 50 years ago this month — was encapsulated in that little ditty, “American Band.”

We’re an American band, We’re an American band

We come into your town, we’ll help you party it down

We’re an American band

Four young chiquitas in Omaha

A’waiting for the band to return from the show

Feeling good, feeling right, it’s Saturday night

The hotel detective, he was outta sight

Now these fine ladies, they had a plan

They was out to meet the boys in the band

“They said, “Come on, dudes, let’s get it on”

And we proceeded to tear that hotel down.

Except for the concert having been on a Sunday night, everything else was true the night in question at the still-standing Hilton Hotel (now known as the DoubleTree Hotel) downtown. Confirming that to The World-Herald several months later, once the song was rising to No. 2 on the Billboard charts, was band member and the song’s composer, Don Brewer.

“Two girls in a car followed us from the airport to the hotel,” he said. “When we got out of the car one of the girls got into the elevator with us. We didn’t figure anything was going on until later. There she was with three of her friends. They was ‘out to meet the boys in the band.’ ”

The girls — Brewer remembered they were models — took a room on the same floor as Grand Funk and “railroaded” the guys into a party.

“We just went a little crazy. A few pictures went out the windows.”

OK, he exaggerated there. No window damage was reported. The hotel’s general manager said at the time the most disruption in the hotel had been a couple years earlier when the Osmonds were in concert and the teenyboppers were running around the lobby.

Thirty years later, in 2003, Grand Funk Railroad was the first to perform in the CHI Health Center arena. The concert, partly to test the sound system, was invite-only.

No report whether the band reunited with the “four young chiquitas”. Anyone want to come forward now?