Summer event guide: Galleries and special exhibitions

This year marks the center’s 40th birthday. Bemis hosts an international artist in residency program, exhibitions and educational programs. Galleries are temporarily closed. A reception will take place June 5 from 2 to 5 p.m. to celebrate the opening of exhibiting artists All Together Amongst Many: Reflections on Empathy and Charley Friedman: Soundtracks for the Present Future. The latter exhibit will feature a performance by Paul Barnes from 7 to 9 p.m. June 10. As part of Bemis Alumni ARTalks, Kambui Olujimi will speak June 9 from 8 to 9 p.m. The Soundsuits: Ensemble by Chicago-based artist Nick Cave will be on display Aug. 11-21.