Suspect in Iowa trooper's death taken from hospital to jail
Suspect in Iowa trooper's death taken from hospital to jail

  • Updated
GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — A man charged in the shooting death of an Iowa Highway Patrol trooper was released from a hospital Wednesday and transported to jail, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said.

Michael Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, had been recovering from gunshot wounds he suffered in a confrontation with law enforcement officers on April 9 in Grundy Center.

Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith was killed while helping to arrest Lang, who was barricaded inside his home, authorities said.

Lang was taken from University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to the Grundy County Sheriff's Office, where he made his initial court appearance.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, attempt to commit murder and assault on a peace officer. Lang was taken to the Black Hawk County Jail, where he was being held on $3 million cash bond.

