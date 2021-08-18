Sustained Excellence

Vetter Senior Living is a nonprofit organization providing services and living options for rehabilitation, independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing. The company has 27 locations in Nebraska, one in Iowa, one in Kansas, three in Missouri, and manage a care center in Wyoming.

Vetter Health Services provides management services to Vetter Senior Living facilities. The home office for the management team is located in Elkhorn.

With a mission of “Dignity in Life,” Vetter Senior Living is well-known for quality care. More than 3,700 team members continuously strive for improvement in all areas of service.

Vetter Senior Living operates its facilities on a not-for-profit basis. In that way, any revenues that are generated over expenses can be devoted to the charitable and religious purposes of caring for the elderly in a Christian environment.

In 2019, Vetter Senior Living was recognized by Great Place to Work Institute and Fortune as once of the Best Workplaces for Aging Services. The Great Place to Work Institute surveyed more than 230,000 senior care employees from across the nation to create the second annual Best Workplaces in Aging Service List.