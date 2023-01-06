Three forward-thinking fashion creatives have linked arms in combating over-consumption with an eco-friendly circular model designed to give back to the community. -two sentence

Last year Sami Hertzog looked to find other women in fashion who aligned with her sustainability mission. Through the art advocacy group BFF Omaha, she met the owner of Scout Dry-goods, Kelly Valentine, who floated the idea of an Earth Day clothing swap.

“Scout had been working with Earth Day Omaha to do a swap the year before. However, due to Covid, we had to cancel those plans,” said Valentine. Soon after, sustainability advocate Lauren Bates joined the crew wanting to involve Green Omaha Coalition.

“One by one, we all found our way to each other for Earth Day. We wanted to use a swap format because it has succeeded in other major cities,” said Hertzog.

Their first swap event at Elmwood Park was part of Omaha’s annual Earth Day celebration. “We hoped that maybe 20 people would show up, and then it ended up being over 100. The lines were across the lawn over the sidewalk and into other vendor spaces,” said Valentine.

The turnout, coupled with curious spectators asking when the next swap is, turned the one-off event into a replicable model.

“The backbone of Swap Omaha is keeping clothing out of landfills, creating a circular economy through clothing and prioritizing accessibility,” said Bates.

Each event begins with a clothing drop-off, those who donate get first dibs and are entitled to one garment for each garment they’ve contributed.

After those who donated swap for new pieces, the unclaimed piles are open to the public for $1 each. A portion of the proceeds goes to local nonprofits. Additionally, all leftover clothes go to charitable groups like Open Door Mission, Heart Ministry centers and other groups with “no-kill” policies, meaning all donations are re-homed and don’t end up in landfills.

In 1970 the Environmental Protection Agency reported just under two million tons of landfilled textiles. In 2018 that number ballooned to 11 million tons.

“Reducing the carbon footprint of textile waste starts with reducing your consumption of fast fashion. To do that, we need to educate and normalize alternative ways to buy, sell and swap,” said Valentine.

Fast fashion comes with a myriad of ethical issues like child labor, sweatshops and harmful chemicals. Clothing brands prioritizing quantity over quality have made their way into the mainstream.

“We don’t believe in shaming people into action. We believe in supporting, educating and giving people the tools to shop more ethically and sustainably,” said Bates. “That begins with access to sustainable alternatives.”

Fast fashion is portrayed as an affordable shopping option, but with organizations like Swap Omaha you can revamp your wardrobe for free and give your unwanted pieces a new life.

“We want people to get in the mindset of just because an item doesn't serve me, it can still serve someone else,” said Hertzog.

Last year's success increased their drive and confidence to refine and grow their organization. “2023 will be our official relaunch, we want to continue expanding, become a real nonprofit and make even bigger impacts within the community.”

Their next swap event will be different than any they've had in the past. Swap Omaha is partnering with local nonprofit Film Streams and the Omaha Fashion Guild on March 14 at 6 p.m. for the showing of “Made in Bangladesh.” The event will have a clothing swap and a panel discussing the film's message.

“The film is based on a true story of a garment worker and her daily struggles in Dhaka Bangladesh,” said Bates. “Dhaka is where the Ronna Plaza collapse was. The tragedy and number of garment worker fatalities was very eye-opening to me.”

On April 24, 2013 a factory building collapsed killing more than 1,100 garment workers in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The tragedy, known as the “Rana Plaza disaster” was a result of sub-par safety standards and a disregard for building codes.