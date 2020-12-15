Swimming column

No one seems to mind that the early high school swimming meets – whether they’re duals or invitationals – are taking a bit longer to complete this season.
As is the case with every other high school athletic competition, safety during what hopefully will be the waning weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic is priority No. 1.
There’s still a noticeable atmospheric difference during meets because parents and family members have been relegated to watching on mobile devices or computers.
The Rice Krispies bars with custom messages now need to be strategically placed into backpacks before Hannah or JoJo or Jonathan or Tommy leave for the meet instead of being presented in person when they greet their loved ones for hugs and high-fives following a race.
Crowds at meets now are almost exclusively teammates who aren’t currently competing and the coaches who gently prod, encourage, instruct and occasionally bark at them during those practices that begin two hours before sunrise when wind chill numbers often mirror the ages of those in the water.
Girls and boys competitions, typically conducted simultaneously, are now separate sessions a la the state meet preliminary round races. It was an approach that worked swimmingly at the Dec. 5 Omaha Burke Invitational.
Bulldogs boys coach RJ Lebbert said the day was a good one for an unprecedented set of circumstances. While snow and ice have thwarted this meet in previous years, COVID-19 was no match for what is traditionally viewed as the first big meet of the season.
“I think the meet went pretty well,” Lebbert said. “I think we kept everything moving and it was as safe as possible. It was great to be back racing again. I think with the way we were able to run the meet, other schools now know that it is possible to run an invite and let these kids have a chance to race.”
The chance to race. That’s the most important part of what Lebbert said, especially after Omaha Public Schools athletes in fall sports didn’t get that chance. The Burke Invite proved to be a boost for the sport in which the Bulldogs have traditionally been a Top 10 team.
“We had a lot of great races,” Lebbert said. “We also (had) a live stream which helped the parents at home follow along. There were some issues at the start, but we hope to have it fine-tuned for the OPS Invite and the Rich Hood Invite in the coming weeks.”
Last week’s Larry Hill Ralston Ram Relays and two meets on Saturday – the Elkhorn and Lincoln Southeast invitationals – fell victim to the pandemic. In those cases it’s more that the facilities didn’t have as good a set-up as what’s available at Burke.
The Burke pool is right next to the gymnasium. That’s not the case at Common Ground or Southeast. Hallways would need to be crossed to get to the gyms where athletes wait between events.
Common Ground also is a facility that, when plans and decisions were being made, was limited to 25% capacity. There would be too many teams to safely accommodate everyone.
Elkhorn girls coach Jenna Folies and boys coach Chris Jenson both were disappointed that a full meet won’t take place. But Jenson said most teams had enough time to arrange dual or triangular meets for Saturday so the kids would have a chance to race.
“We were fine with going to Burke because our athletic director said they had good protocols in place, and they did,” Jenson said. “Burke did a great job. I felt safe, I think our kids felt safe, and they handled everything professionally.”
Jenson and Foiles both were optimistic after the Burke meet that they’d be able to hold there. But with over 400 kids in that meet, even splitting it up into separate boys and girls meets, the numbers wouldn’t have worked.
The Elkhorn teams will have a 9 a.m. dual Saturday with defending state champions Omaha Marian and Omaha Creighton Prep. The teams will be in the stands above the pool unless it’s time for their race.
“We’re just glad there’s another chance to compete,” Foiles said. “We’re doing our best to get to the end of February.”
The state meet is scheduled for Feb. 25 to 27 at the Devaney Center in Lincoln. If the meet ends up at another venue, Lebbert, Jenson, Foiles and every other coach are prepared to make it happen wherever they’re told to go.
They’re hoping for another state meet just like last year – just over 1,000 spectators at Devaney Friday and Saturday. It was the last state championship event where attendance wasn’t limited because of the pandemic.
A packed natatorium in late February. Why not try a positive thought for a change.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!