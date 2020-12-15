Swimming column

“I think the meet went pretty well,” Lebbert said. “I think we kept everything moving and it was as safe as possible. It was great to be back racing again. I think with the way we were able to run the meet, other schools now know that it is possible to run an invite and let these kids have a chance to race.”

The chance to race. That’s the most important part of what Lebbert said, especially after Omaha Public Schools athletes in fall sports didn’t get that chance. The Burke Invite proved to be a boost for the sport in which the Bulldogs have traditionally been a Top 10 team.

“We had a lot of great races,” Lebbert said. “We also (had) a live stream which helped the parents at home follow along. There were some issues at the start, but we hope to have it fine-tuned for the OPS Invite and the Rich Hood Invite in the coming weeks.”

Last week’s Larry Hill Ralston Ram Relays and two meets on Saturday – the Elkhorn and Lincoln Southeast invitationals – fell victim to the pandemic. In those cases it’s more that the facilities didn’t have as good a set-up as what’s available at Burke.

The Burke pool is right next to the gymnasium. That’s not the case at Common Ground or Southeast. Hallways would need to be crossed to get to the gyms where athletes wait between events.