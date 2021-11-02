Takeaways from Creighton's exhibition win

At the end of the first half of Saturday night's exhibition game, as both teams started heading to their locker rooms, coach Greg McDermott stood on the court with his arm around freshman Trey Alexander for a few moments.
Alexander's tough one-on-one defense had just forced Upper Iowa's best player to give the ball up with just a few seconds left on the clock. The Jays capped their 23-2 run to end the half with an impressive defensive stand on the final possession.
But there's so much teaching to do. So much for the players to learn.
That's why, once the halftime buzzer sounded, McDermott took his young player aside.
You'll see those mentoring moments often this year — all all points during games.
Creighton went primarily with a 10-man rotation in its 76-61 exhibition win over Upper Iowa Saturday. Of those 10 guys, six are freshmen (and two are grad transfers).
"We'll learn a lot from this film," McDermott said. "We still have some growing to do. That's to be expected. That's part of the process."
The next week will be critical in this team's development.
McDermott said he plans to watch game film from Saturday with every single player individually.
He'll sit down with Arthur Kaluma and they'll watch all 22 minutes that the rookie played. Then McDermott and Ryan Nembhard will break down the good and bad from the point guard's 26 minutes on the court. And so on...
"It's a good opportunity for them to kind of see the game through my eyes," McDermott said. "But also, because everybody's new, it allows me to see the game through their eyes as well, which is equally important."
The goal is to get the most out of Saturday's game. We'll see how the Jays do with that. Their next game: the Nov. 9 regular season opener against Arkansas Pine Bluff.
A few observations from Saturday's game are below:
>> Senior grad transfer KeyShawn Feazell contributed 10 points off the bench (four buckets inside, a 3-pointer and 1 of 2 from the line). He added nine rebounds and two blocks. Said McDermott: "He gets a lot done with the minutes he's out there."
Feazell's emergence has given McDermott some confidence in the center position. Sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner shows promise at that spot as well.
>> Creighton committed 17 turnovers. Twelve of those went into the books as steals for Upper Iowa. Had it been an official game, that would have matched the most steals by a CU opponent since St. John's had 13 in a game in 2018. The Jays will have to be better there.
>> Upper Iowa's guards went under ball screens against point guard Ryan Nembhard. He indicated he'll be taking that as a challenge. He'll have to knock down a few shots to prove himself, he said.
Still, even with that defensive approach by the Peacocks, Nembhard was able to get downhill and finish inside. All five of his buckets came in the paint.
>> There was an eight possession span midway through the first half when senior forward Ryan Hawkins displayed his versatility as an offensive weapon. He combined on a dribble handoff to set up a 3-pointer for Alex O'Connell. He popped out for a couple of made 3s and McDermott drew up a play to get him another look (missed it). There was a two-man sequence between Hawkins and Trey Alexander where the ball changed hands a couple of times before the freshman got an open 3-point try.
Hawkins moves well off the ball. He has a quick release. And he's rarely shot-hunting. He'll be a key catalyst for CU's offense.
>> Just four of Creighton's first 19 field goal tries (21%) came from behind the 3-point line. That was notable, particularly because Upper Iowa opened 7-of-14 from long-range. After 12 minutes, the Let-It-Fly Jays were being out-scored 21-0 from 3.
It's commendable that CU's shooters weren't forcing the issue.
But you also wonder about what to reasonably expect from these new guys as shooters.
McDermott indicated that the Jays still need more game-like reps in practice and in individual workouts. It can be physically draining to sprint downcourt, play 30 seconds of defense and sprint into the offense. Over and over again. Then, suddenly, you're open for a jumper.
Some of the makes Upper Iowa had were high-degree-of-difficulty shots that CU doesn't have any business attempting right now, according to McDermott.
"We're just not there yet," McDermott said. "We'll get there. It's one thing to work on your shooting and become a good shooter. It's another thing to do it when you're playing at a pace then you've never played before and competing harder defensively than you ever have. That's going to take some adjustment."
