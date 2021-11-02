Takeaways from Creighton's exhibition win

Still, even with that defensive approach by the Peacocks, Nembhard was able to get downhill and finish inside. All five of his buckets came in the paint.

>> There was an eight possession span midway through the first half when senior forward Ryan Hawkins displayed his versatility as an offensive weapon. He combined on a dribble handoff to set up a 3-pointer for Alex O'Connell. He popped out for a couple of made 3s and McDermott drew up a play to get him another look (missed it). There was a two-man sequence between Hawkins and Trey Alexander where the ball changed hands a couple of times before the freshman got an open 3-point try.

Hawkins moves well off the ball. He has a quick release. And he's rarely shot-hunting. He'll be a key catalyst for CU's offense.

>> Just four of Creighton's first 19 field goal tries (21%) came from behind the 3-point line. That was notable, particularly because Upper Iowa opened 7-of-14 from long-range. After 12 minutes, the Let-It-Fly Jays were being out-scored 21-0 from 3.

It's commendable that CU's shooters weren't forcing the issue.

But you also wonder about what to reasonably expect from these new guys as shooters.