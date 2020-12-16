Tatum Rembao, Jays prepared for one of the season's biggest tests: at No. 3 UConn (copy)

Creighton doesn’t have all of its problems sorted out on offense but the return of its top point guard has undoubtedly made a substantial difference.

The Jays averaged 53.7 points per game and shot 30.7% from the field during their first three contests, all losses. Senior Tatum Rembao, isolated due to COVID-19 protocol, did not play in any of those games.

But now Rembao’s back. And the Jays — at least through two games — appear to be figuring things out.

They beat Butler 88-42 and handled Nebraska 78-62. They knocked down a combined 28 3-pointers and recorded 42 total assists in those two wins. They made 44.0% of their shots.

Rembao was all smiles during the postgame interview session following Monday's win. But results aside, Rembao is just glad to be helping out her teammates on the court again.

“It feels really good to be back,” she said Monday. “It was a tough pill to swallow knowing that I had to miss the first three games of the season, just because you see the potential with our team. Yeah, we may be young but everyone clicked so well together.”

They’re starting to show that now.