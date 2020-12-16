Teams vying for No. 1 on field land top recruits classes, too

As Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Oregon, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Florida prepared to play for conference championships, they signed top-10 recruiting classes they hope to fuel their next title contenders.
The most unusual college football season in memory brought the convergence Wednesday of the start of the early signing period with the end of the regular season, which includes 10 conference championship games this weekend.
“I could be here all day talking about how different this is,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said on BTN.
The pandemic has altered much about the college football season and recruiting this year, but somethings never change. Alabama is on the way to having the highest-rated class in the country. The Buckeyes are not far behind. And it starts at the top.
According to 247Sports composite, there are 34 five-stars recruits in the class of 2021.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, Alabama had signed five and was expected to land at least one more. Ohio State landed five five-stars.
Georgia, which has been pushing Alabama in the SEC but not yet been able to get over the hump, has four five-stars in the fold.
“It’s a closer-to-home class which probably was directed by COVID with kids wanting to stay closer to home,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said.
That’s a little less than half the five-stars in the country going to three schools.
Only Clemson, Miami and LSU also signed multiple five-stars. Oklahoma has a chance to make that very short list by the time all the national letters of intent have been submitted in February, when the traditional signing period opens.
Day said he doesn't care about winning the mythical recruiting national title, something Alabama has done eight times under coach Nick Saban since 2010.
“In the end, I just want to find the right guys for us,” Day said.
And Wednesday was mostly a formality.
“Pretty much the whole cycle was drama-less,” Ohio State director of player personnel Mark Pantoni said.
