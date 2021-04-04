Technical training now includes respect in curriculum

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO- RANDOLPH, Texas (AFNS) -- A cultural development course, delivered to Airmen during their initial technical training, is adding respect to their mandatory curriculum.

Airmanship 200 is the second of three development courses that new Airmen receive to impart a common understanding of Air Force values through guided discussions. It bridges the gap between the Airmanship 100 course at Basic Military Training and Airmanship 300, which is offered at the First Term Airman Center.

An instruction block on respect was previously available as one of several optional supplements military training flights could include in their Airmanship 200 program. A memorandum released March 4 by Maj. Gen. Andrea Tullos, Second Air Force commander, made the instruction block compulsory, adding it to another four required lesson blocks, covering identity, ownership, self-discipline and decision-making.

The decision to add the new mandatory curriculum on respect came about in recognition of the importance of diversity in the Air Force.