Technical training now includes respect in curriculum

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO- RANDOLPH, Texas (AFNS) -- A cultural development course, delivered to Airmen during their initial technical training, is adding respect to their mandatory curriculum.
Airmanship 200 is the second of three development courses that new Airmen receive to impart a common understanding of Air Force values through guided discussions. It bridges the gap between the Airmanship 100 course at Basic Military Training and Airmanship 300, which is offered at the First Term Airman Center.
An instruction block on respect was previously available as one of several optional supplements military training flights could include in their Airmanship 200 program. A memorandum released March 4 by Maj. Gen. Andrea Tullos, Second Air Force commander, made the instruction block compulsory, adding it to another four required lesson blocks, covering identity, ownership, self-discipline and decision-making.
The decision to add the new mandatory curriculum on respect came about in recognition of the importance of diversity in the Air Force.
“Respect was chosen to be included as a core lesson because our Airmen need to have awareness of our diverse culture and the important role every Airman plays in supporting our National Defense Strategy,” said Master Sgt. Kristen Jordan, Second Air Force military training leader functional manager.
Senior Airman Courtney Collins, 335th Training Readiness Squadron, recently completed Airmanship 200 and found the discussion on respect to be especially valuable to younger Airmen.
“Respect is the foundation for professional and personal relationships, no matter your rank,” Collins said.
The Airmanship series stemmed from a working group in 2019 that identified a need for reshaping and defining Airmanship in early development stages for Airmen. The intent is to ensure deliberate development in a stair-step approach at the appropriate times.
According to Jordan, development does not end at the completion of the three Airmanship courses.
“The ultimate goal is to develop Airmanship all the way through the 900-level so that even the highest enlisted Airmen are continually developing their skills as leaders and warriors,” she said.