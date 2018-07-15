A 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the foot late Sunday, authorities said.
The victim was found near 18th and Spencer Streets about 10:50 p.m., but police were investigating the area of 19th and Corby Streets as the possible shooting scene, according to initial 911 dispatch reports.
Authorities were first alerted to gunshots being fired near 19th and Corby. Minutes later came the report of the gunshot victim.
He was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus at 24th and Cuming Streets.
