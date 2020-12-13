Television Q&A: What have 'JAG,' 'Judging Amy' stars been up to?

Q: When is the “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” coming back on? I think that it has the best cast on TV, even though sometimes they talk so fast that I can’t understand them.

A: It will be a while longer. Series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino reportedly said some time back that production would begin in January 2021, with preparation for shooting having already begun and actors set for table reads this month. Of course, these uncertain times could throw those plans out the window. But this is what we know for now.

Q: I am a big fan of the Christmas movie “Holiday Inn.” It used to be shown a few times during the season, now I can’t find it all. Surely there are other fans of singing and dancing and character actors besides me.