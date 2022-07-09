Tensions flame at Nebraska GOP Convention as former delegate is arrested

KEARNEY — Nebraska GOP Chairman Dan Welch opened the state's GOP Convention by saying he hoped the event served to "clear the air" of what he admitted was a divided Republican Party. A few hours later, that division showed its face when a former delegate was arrested outside the venue.
The former delegate, Matt Innis, was arrested for third-degree assault and second-degree trespassing after arriving outside the convention center in Kearney, according to Buffalo County Jail records. He had previously had his credentials revoked, and another delegate made a motion to reinstate him and another former delegate prior to his arrest.
