Serves 12
Note: Recipe can be altered to use fire-roasted marshmallows.
What you need
Nonstick cooking spray
12 whole graham crackers, broken in half to form 24 squares
1 cup creamy peanut butter
2 very ripe bananas, each cut into 12 pieces
6 bacon slices, cooked until crispy and broken in half, widthwise
12 regular marshmallows
What you do
1. Place a rack in the upper one-third of the oven and turn the broiler to low setting. Preheat for 5 to 10 minutes. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.
2. Place 12 graham cracker squares on the prepared baking sheet. Spread about 1 heaping tablespoon peanut butter on each square. Then top each square with 2 banana slices and 1 piece of bacon.
3. Squish each marshmallow with your hands and place 1 marshmallow on each s’more. Broil the s’mores until the marshmallows are golden brown on top, about 3 minutes. Keep a close eye on them.
4. Transfer the s’mores to a serving dish. Top with the remaining graham cracker squares. Serve immediately.
Source: “S’mores!” by Dan Whalen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.