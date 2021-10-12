The early surprise of Creighton's preseason camp: KeyShawn Feazell



Here's why Feazell has been an early standout in practice:



>> Feazell's an agile big man who's versatile enough to operate out of pick-and-roll settings or bang on the block in post-up situations. McDermott said this regarding Feazell's offensive game: "He really fits how we play — his ability to put pressure on the rim, both in transition and in our quarter-court offense."

>> He can shoot! During a Saturday practice earlier this preseason, Feazell rose up and buried a handful of 3-pointers in five-on-five drills. He's only attempted 32 3-pointers in his college career at Mississippi State and McNeese — but he's more confident in his jump shot right now.



Your mind-set can make all the difference as a shooter, Feazell said, especially when you're only asked to take one or two a game.