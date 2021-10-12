The early surprise of Creighton's preseason camp: KeyShawn Feazell

Of the seven scholarship roster additions for Creighton this offseason, KeyShawn Feazell's transfer made the least waves.
"I knew he was pretty good," coach Greg McDermott said. "I've been pleasantly surprised with how good he is."
It sure seems like the McNeese State grad transfer, a 6-foot-8 forward, will play a significant role within Creighton's rotation this season.
He profiles as a center, which means he'll likely back up sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner. But Feazell has a different style and should "complement" Kalkbrenner well, McDermott said.
Stumbled across this McNeese-Nicholls game on YouTube and found a few clips to share of new Creighton commit KeyShawn Feazell (#2) pic.twitter.com/5zDVBFg9Kd— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) May 27, 2021
Here's why Feazell has been an early standout in practice:
>> Feazell's an agile big man who's versatile enough to operate out of pick-and-roll settings or bang on the block in post-up situations. McDermott said this regarding Feazell's offensive game: "He really fits how we play — his ability to put pressure on the rim, both in transition and in our quarter-court offense."
Your mind-set can make all the difference as a shooter, Feazell said, especially when you're only asked to take one or two a game.
But things have changed.
"It's confidence and reps," Feazell said.
>> Feazell has the best height-to-arm-length ratio on the team — his long arms allow him to stretch out for a wingspan just beyond 7-foot-1. So that aids him on defense. Plus, he's physical and active on the glass (averaged 9.9 rebounds last season).
Feazell had an individual block percentage of 4.3% last season, according to Ken Pomeroy's statistics. Kalkbrenner was at 9.7% in limited action and Christian Bishop was 4.8%.
There will be challenges for Feazell, certainly.
Feazell said he's still working to get adjusted to Creighton's pace. And McDermott mentioned that Feazell played through injuries last year, so they'll be monitoring him to keep his body fresh.
Plus, it's a significant jump in competition level here.
McNeese State got blitzed by Nebraska in its season opener last year. And it went 4-10 in the third-worst conference in the country, according to Ken Pomeroy's rankings. Feazell was a star at that level, but he'll be facing elite competition now.
Feazell knows he still has more to prove.
But in his mind, it was his work ethic that carried him to this point and it'll be what put him in position to succeed at Creighton.
"That's what got me here," Feazell said. "Just continuing to work is what's going to take me to wherever God has planned for me."
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa