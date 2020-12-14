The Huskers have been knocked in the teeth this year — but they're still smiling (copy)

Garrett Nelson has been playing football without two lower teeth for a month.
The Nebraska sophomore outside linebacker isn’t sure exactly which play it was that a Penn State tight end put a shoulder into his jaw, knocked out both teeth and changed his holiday smile. But it will stay that way until after the year ends.
“I've been missing them for a while,” Nelson said. “Putting some straws in there once in a while, it’s pretty fun.”
The Huskers collectively are in a similar spot ahead of their regular-season finale at Rutgers on Friday afternoon. The game will be their seventh straight against Big Ten opponents — the first time they’ve endured such a brutal stretch without a bye week in four years. They grind amid a pandemic, another losing season and the likelihood that beating the Scarlet Knights won’t change what will be a cold few months until spring ball.
Still, like drinking with a closed mouth, players said Monday they will make the most of the situation. Junior tight end Austin Allen tried yoga for the first time — “I’ll be doing that here again soon,” he said — at the suggestion of position mate Travis Vokolek, who learned from a trainer. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Ty Robinson rarely leaves Memorial Stadium these days, sitting in cold tubs and studying film. He's a better player for it, he said.
Coach Scott Frost — a former player himself — also acknowledged the challenge of the week as Nebraska’s weekly in-season rhythm pushes deeper into December than ever before. Young players especially are staggering to the finish line, though they continue to give everything in daily workouts. The team went through a lighter version of its normal Tuesday practice Monday, giving players more mental reps than usual. Coaches, meanwhile, are splitting their attention ahead of Wednesday's early signing period for the 2021 class.
“You can see the light at the end of the tunnel now,” Frost said. “… We are close to the end now so that the kids just need to have a final kick here. It's been a long year in a lot of ways for everybody, not just here. A lot of uncertainty.”
The pandemic has permeated most aspects of daily life for months. Players continue to receive Big Ten-mandated daily antigen testing for COVID-19 and are still mostly isolated from family and friends as they have been since the summer in order to prevent team-wide outbreaks. Their season was delayed, then shortened. Only once since the start of the 20th century (1944) has Nebraska had as few as three home games before this fall.
And yet, players said, this is what they wanted all along. To play football.
“Everybody's still bought in,” Robinson said. “We're still playing to the best we can, preparing the best we can and just going from there. I mean, yeah, our bodies are hurt but it's more of a mental thing and you just got to be mentally strong to get past that. If you truly love the game then playing football shouldn't be that bad.”
Players echoed each other that the progress they see within the North Stadium walls far exceeds the 2-5 record, repeatedly dinged by chronic mistakes and narrow losses. Nebraska is close to a breakout, they insist, even if fan mutterings and social media critics say otherwise.
Nelson said he's learned recently that the ability to get through a situation is based less on the circumstances themselves and more on who is coming alongside for the ride. Pushing through another practice absent some teeth and barely a week away from Christmas is more fun than burdensome when teammates truly care about each other. When they hold each other accountable.
“It doesn't matter what I go through with these guys, it doesn't matter what happens,” Nelson said. “I know that I can rely on them to show up every day with the mentality the same as me, wanting to get better, wanting to improve what we've done, loving each other. It amazes me and it’s incredible to see how great of guys we have on this team to make sure everybody is OK.”
And so Nebraska pushes on, playing for each other and the dim hope of a bowl bid before ending the strangest of frustrating seasons. Happier times are ahead — Signing Day, the holidays, hopefully a COVID-19 vaccine — but for now the Huskers keep their heads down.
After months of sacrifice and a blur of mental and physical beatings, they’re still doing what they sacrificed to do.
“A team like Rutgers, somebody who was on our schedule the first time,” Allen said. “We finally get them back on the schedule and it’s going to be nice to go compete.”
