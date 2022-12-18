This paper was written by students in a University of Nebraska-Lincoln journalism class that examined the Omaha World-Herald’s past coverage of race-related news events.

“If our boys can drive jeeps, tanks, and jet planes in Korea, in the fight to save democracy, make democracy work at home. Make it work in Omaha. …… I say to you, your Honor, the Mayor, if the tram company will not hire Negroes as drivers we prevail on you to remove the franchise of the bus company.”

— Mildred Brown’s Speech to the Omaha City Council and Mayor, June 17, 1952

When Mildred Brown, cofounder of the leading Black newspaper in Omaha, The Omaha Star, made that impassioned plea to city officials, she sought to build a bridge between the Black community and white city officials. Her speech, dismissed by the city officials, was thoroughly covered by The Star.

The Omaha World-Herald gave Brown’s request and the issue of discriminatory employment comparatively less attention – then and throughout the two years the boycott took place. The white-owned paper’s editors provided two sentences about her comments under the headline “Club Asks for Tram Driving for Negroes.” This account appeared on page 7, overshadowed by advertisements.

Over the span of the boycott, both papers published about a dozen stories each, specifically addressing the boycott. However, the Star’s stories were longer, more detailed, and they often appeared on the paper’s front page. The Star also included regular updates from the DePorres Club which was the local civil rights activist group that orchestrated a boycott of The Omaha & Council Bluffs Street Railway Company from 1952 to 1954 with Brown as their spokesperson.

The World-Herald “didn’t advocate for this [Black] community as much, and it probably didn’t seem relevant to them based on their perception of what was relevant to the masses,” said Terri Sanders, the current publisher of the Star.

The Omaha Bus Boycott of 1952-54, as it was nicknamed, was officially announced on the Omaha Star's front page in April 1952 under the headline “DePorres Club Declares Boycott.” The DePorres Club urged citizens of Omaha to not use streetcars operated by the railway company until Black men could become drivers.

These streetcars differed from today’s buses in that they ran on rails like a train on a track. For many Black residents of Omaha, they were a crucial means of traveling around Omaha.

Despite a driver shortage nationwide following World War II and the Korean War, the railway company would not allow Black men to work in anything but maintenance positions. As recorded in History Nebraska, the management contended that white women would be unsafe with Black drivers.

The World-Herald’s first mention of concerns about the company’s discriminatory policy appeared in the brief mention of Brown’s comments to the council. By contrast, the Star reported on the issue five months earlier, on January 31, 1952.

As the boycott proceeded, the Star reported that the DePorres Club distributing handbills around the city to inform the public of the company’s discriminatory practices. Under the headline, “Merchants Back DePorres Club Boycott Protest,” the Star on May 2, 1952, reported on how businesses distributed the same handbills to their customers and posted them in their store windows.

In contrast, the World-Herald's coverage focused on the tram company’s finances and quoted city officials on their strategies for making profits. For instance, the World-Herald reported on the company raising its streetcar fare by five cents to equal 18 cents in an attempt to increase profits as ridership declined.

As the Star reported, the DePorres Club encouraged businesses to supply 18 pennies for those who couldn’t avoid using the streetcars. The penny protest hindered the drivers because counting the fares at the end of each shift took longer, according to Sanders.

The Star saw its advocacy of the boycott and extensive coverage of it as the responsibility of a community paper – as it defined itself. “It always has been, always will be,” Sanders said.

The Star has always focused on issues affecting the North Omaha area, unlike the World-Herald, Sanders said. Indeed, at the time of the boycott the DePorres Club held its regular meetings in the Star’s offices, reflecting its role in advocating for, not just reporting on, the Black community.

Dirk Chatelain, a World-Herald reporter who wrote a history of Omaha’s Black community, “24th & Glory,” pointed to a lack of minorities on staff at the paper in the 1950s and an “institutional bias in favor of the status quo. Minority perspectives often got overlooked,” he said.

“Most incidents were covered from purely public official standpoint, and I think that in hindsight, that was a major weakness that was maybe not malicious, but I think was definitely a violation of objectivity,” Chatelain said.

As the boycott moved toward success, the World-Herald and the Star differed in pinpointing the resolution as well. The World-Herald noted in July 1954 that the company hired three Black men as drivers. It reported a month later that an anti-discrimination clause was put in place in the city’s street railway franchise agreement to eliminate bans on Black drivers permanently.

The Star reported on the hirings as well and then prominently reported on September 10, 1954, that the DePorres Club officially announced the end of the company’s hiring discrimination in Omaha.