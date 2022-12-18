The Omaha Star and the Omaha World-Herald saw North Omaha differently

This paper was written by students in a University of Nebraska-Lincoln journalism class that examined the Omaha World-Herald’s past coverage of race-related news events.

For over 80 years, it has often seemed as if readers of The Omaha Star and the Omaha World-Herald have lived in different cities, with sharply different reporting on major events.

The Star, founded by Mildred Brown, has long made it clear that it has been the voice of North Omaha, the historic base of the city’s Black community. In its inaugural issue on July 9, 1938, the paper’s editors promised to “move in an unerring path of duty in the behalf of Black America in Omaha.”

By 1948, the Star was the only Black newspaper in the city after nine other newspapers existing from 1889 to 1948 went out of business, according to historian Adam Fletcher Sasse’s North Omaha History. As a result, the Star became a leading voice of the Black community in the city as North Omaha entered the tumultuous 1950s and ‘60s.

While the white-owned World-Herald made no such claim about serving the Black community – and may have aspired to reach the entire city – its track record of race-related coverage would have made such a contention problematic, according to media scholars.

“The Omaha World-Herald was really representing the white interest in the city, all the mentions of the Black neighborhood in North Omaha was about the violence that would happen there, if there were any disturbances that’s what they would report,” said Elodie Galeazzi, a Ph.D student in Black media studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

But because it reached over 100,000 readers a day for much of its history, compared with a few thousand each week for the Star, the World-Herald had an outsize impact on how major race-related events were perceived in the community. Founded a half-century before the Star, in 1885, the World-Herald had long been a potent force in Nebraska.

“For the entire 20th-century people were impacted by how the Star and World-Herald covered these issues because that had an influence on how white people interacted with black people in the city,” Galeazzi said. “It was really influenced by white newspapers trying to spread misinformation about the Black community.”

The differences in coverage were clear in several key news stories over the decades.

Brown’s efforts to use the Star as a vehicle to push for equal rights was on display in the 1950s. Brown and the Star teamed up with a local civil rights group, the DePorres Club, to lead a two-year boycott of a streetcar company that refused to hire Black drivers. For North Omaha residents who depended on the company to get around the city, Brown urged them to pay the 18-cent fare entirely in pennies and pushed local businesses to provide the coins.

“Don’t ride Omaha’s buses or streetcars,” Brown wrote. “If you must ride, protest by using 18 pennies.”

As the boycott stretched from 1952 to 1954, the Star covered it extensively. When Brown brought her protest to the Omaha City Council on June 17, 1952, the publication recounted her comments.

“If our boys can drive jeeps, tanks and jet planes in Korea in the fight to save democracy, make democracy work at home. Make it work in Omaha,” a June 1952 edition of the Star reported. “I say to you, your honor, the mayor, if the tram company will not hire Negroes as drivers we prevail on you to remove the franchise of the bus company,”

By contrast, her words merited scant mention in the World-Herald. The bigger paper provided a two-sentence article about Brown’s passionate speech to civic leaders in the city.

“Mildred Brown, representing the Omaha DePorres Club, Tuesday asked the City Council to urge the Omaha & Council Bluffs Street Railway Company to hire Negro drivers,” the June 18, 1952 edition of the World-Herald recounted. “Mayor Cunningham asked her first to present her case to the Mayor’s Committee on Human Relations, which will recommend to the Council.”

Throughout the two-year span of the boycott, the World-Herald provided comparatively less coverage of the social justice effort spearheaded by Brown and the DePorres Club. The paper provided about a dozen reports, and most were brief, while the Star offered longer accounts, often on its front-page, with a similar number of stories. The World-Herald made little mention of the boycott’s end and subsequent integration of the Omaha and Council Bluffs Street Railway Company.

The differences in coverage persisted through the 1960s. Malcolm X, originally known as Malcolm Little, visited his home town of Omaha, Nebraska, on June 30, 1964, after he was invited by a local civil rights group. He spoke at the Elks Club on Lake Street at the old Omaha Civic Auditorium. He addressed the need for Black Americans to achieve “the complete recognition and acceptance of the Negro as a human by any means necessary,” as quoted by the World-Herald.

Malcolm X also spoke about his conversion to Islam and the fact that his father raised him as a Christian.

“My father, a Christian minister, was run out of this city by the Ku Klux Klan, who are also Christian. He was lynched in Michigan by Christians. I didn't have to change—there was no Christianity for me to change from,” Malcom X said, as quoted by the World-Herald.

His newfound faith was one of the many things reporters pressed the social rights activist about during his visit.

The Star as well as the World-Herald were on scene as Malcolm X spoke about the responsibility of Black Americans to fight back against the violence and mistreatment of their people. He said he did not encourage violence, but added that it may be a necessary tool in their fight for equal rights. He was quoted by both the Star and World-Herald saying: “people must either defend themselves or “continue to be a defenseless people at the mercy of a ruthless and violent racist mob.”

The World-Herald’s report was brief, focusing on his remarks, while the Star went into detail about the significance of his visit to Omaha, along with detail about his message.

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King was arrested at the time simply for trying to enter a restaurant. By then the situation had grown so violent that some local activists began practicing armed self-defense.

In its coverage, the Star provided rich details about Malcolm X’s background. In a May 29, 1964, article the then-38-year-old Malcolm X, explained that his family had to leave Omaha “to escape the violence of whites who were out to get my father because of his outspoken and aggressive views on racial matters.” The Little family was met with violence and tragedy when Rev. Little was run over by a streetcar, an event suspected to be murder, when Malcolm was 6.

Malcolm X described how his father’s head was mashed in and his body was mangled. This horrific circumstance is what altered his view of white people, it was reported. Eight years after the loss of his father, he lost his mother, Louise Little, when she was admitted into an insane asylum.

Malcolm X and his siblings grew up in the foster system, and he left school in 8th grade after a teacher made a discouraging comment, saying that he should become a carpenter instead of a lawyer. Malcolm X discovered the Nation of Islam while he was in prison for robbery from 1946-1952. This is where he replaced his last name with “X.” This was a common practice among Nation of Islam followers who associated their family surnames with white slaveholders.

Malcolm X often differed with other African Americans during the civil rights movement from 1955 to 1965. He challenged Rev. King’s values of nonviolence, claiming that Black self-reliance and protection were more important.

He gave speeches at many major universities. The World-Herald republished an AP article on November 10, 1961, reporting that 1,400 students across three city colleges walked out of class to protest the university authorities’ ban on on-campus visits by “controversial speakers.” They protested the recent rejection of speakers such as Benjamin J. Davis of the Communist Party, William C. Buckley Jr., publisher of the National Review, and Malcolm X, “leader of the Black Muslims.”

The World-Herald published many articles discussing Malcolm X’s separatist views, often using derogatory terms. On February 27, 1961, the Nation of Islam was referred to as a “cult,” and Malcolm X was named the “chief of the cult.”

In a World-Herald article published on January 24, 1963, the paper described him as a potential candidate to lead the “fanatical hate organization.” Furthermore, the article references the Saturday Evening Post’s description of Malcolm X: “Perhaps typical of Muslim leadership in terms of his background and bitterness, is a lanky, energetic, good-looking man named Malcolm Little… one of 11children of an uneducated Baptist preacher…He lived in crowded, crime-ridden racial ghettos…”

On February 28, 1963, the World-Herald reported about “the Black Muslims” and their intensified efforts to separate people of color and white people. It reported that white people were referred to as “devils, snakes, and dogs.”

The increasing unrest and disparity between Malcolm X and the Nation of Islam escalated to Malcolm X receiving death threats and violence. He was assassinated on February 21, 1965, in New York, while giving a speech.

The World-Herald headlined the account it published “Omaha Native Found his Path in Prison - Malcolm X was Articulate in Hate.” Serving as an obituary, the article reported: “He was Malcolm Little, alias Big Red, a marijuana-smoking, cocaine-sniffing, zoot-suited, hip-talking hoodlum when he went to prison in 1946.”

While the World-Herald focused on his supposed “separatist” beliefs, on June 5, 1964, the Star quoted him in a debate with journalist Louis Lomax, who had reported critically about the Nation of Islam, in which Malcolm X contended he was neither for integration nor separation for African Americans.

Malcolm X contended that all Black Americans “want is equality, justice, and “recognition and respect as human beings.” He said: “Our enemy has magnified minor points of difference, then maneuvered us into wasting our time debating or fighting each other over insignificant and irrelevant issues until we have not made any progress toward our true and common goal.”

Five years later, in the fall of 1969, a group of University of Nebraska Omaha students who were a part of an organization called B.L.A.C., or Black Liberators for Action on Campus, staged a sit-in in the administration offices at the university. They were protesting mistreatment they felt at the school and were arrested for their action.

The group was applauded in the coverage in the Star, but the World-Herald dwelled in its coverage on the comments of the university president. It reported little from the students.

“The World-Herald was more on the side of the administration and did not go as in-depth with the logistics of it, but at least in my opinion I felt that they did not vilify the students in the way that you would expect during that time period.” UNO library archivist Claire Dulaney said.

Throughout much of its coverage, according to the critics, the larger paper reflected official voices more than those of ordinary citizens or protesters. By contrast, the Star sought to advocate for Black residents, quoting them, and to report more fully on them and the issues that mattered to them.

When Malcolm X was nominated to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame, about 15 speakers at a July 20, 2022, hearing in Omaha argued for his admission. The World-Herald quoted several of them, including members of the Black community. Later, the newspaper editorialized, on Sept. 27, 2022, that it was “entirely fitting” that he was chosen for induction. The paper on Nov. 3, 2022, also published an article about an opera about the civil rights figure coming to Omaha, noting that his story “was relevant 21 years after Malcolm X was murdered and it remains so now, especially in Nebraska, where he recently became the first Black person to be named to the state Hall of Fame.”