2023 Academic Team nomination

The Omaha World-Herald is preparing its annual tribute to outstanding high school seniors in Nebraska. Letters were mailed in February to each school’s principal and one to the guidance counselor’s office with the details and deadlines for this year’s recognition program. Additional information can be found here.

Criteria for Nomination

• Every Nebraska school automatically has two nominees – the two highest-ranked students in the senior class. If your school ranks, list your No. 1 and No. 2 students. If your school doesn’t rank, you can list your two students with the highest GPAs. (But remember, only two students total in this category.)

AND

• Schools also may nominate up to three more seniors who scored at least a 32 on the ACT or at least 1450 on the SAT.

How the Program Works

From all eligible students, the newspaper selects a 12-member first team for each Nebraska region and a 12-member second team for each Nebraska region.

From the students named to the three Nebraska first teams, a nine-member All State team is chosen. This team will be featured in our Sunday, May 14 paper.

Note: All students who qualify for nomination earn at least Honorable Mention recognition. Their names also will appear in our Honorable Mentions, as well as the names of the members of the first and second teams from each region, in the paper.

Deadline for receipt of nomination forms: 5 p.m. Monday, March 13

This process is all electronic. No paper copies. None will be sent to schools, and none will be accepted.

The process will be handled through a Google Form. It no longer involves the student submitting the nomination form initially, followed by a school official reviewing and approving the nomination.

For 2023, a school official will fill out the nomination form and submit a student’s information to The World-Herald.

Make sure to have your students’ information at the ready. Make sure it is accurate, complete and ready for submission. This must all be submitted in one sitting.

Photos and transcripts

School officials must submit photos and transcripts by email to academic@owh.com

Photos will be published as head-and-shoulders shots of the students. If a student has more than one pose available, send the one that will work best in that format.

The photos must follow this naming convention: Schoolname_Studentlastname_Studentfirstname

For example: MillardSouth_Smith_Jane

Digital photos must be in jpg or tiff format. With the file format included, the name must look like: MillardSouth_Smith_Jane.jpg

Transcripts must be in pdf format, handled with a similar naming convention: Schoolname_Studentlastname_Studentfirstname_Transcript

With the file format included, the name must look like: MillardSouth_Smith_Jane_Transcript.pdf

PHOTOS AND TRANSCRIPTS THAT DO NOT FOLLOW THIS NAMING PATTERN WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

Certificates

Schools will be notified in mid-April if they have a student named to the All State Team or to a First or Second Regional Team. An email will be sent to the administrator who sent in the student nominations.

All State, First and Second Team certificates will be mailed to the schools by Friday, April 21, for presentation at honors events. PDFs of certificates that can be printed out for Honorable Mention students will be emailed to the administrator who sent in the student nominations on or by April 21.

Questions?

Contact us at academic@owh.com or phone Kelly Forbes at 402-444-1566 (kforbes@owh.com).