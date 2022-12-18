The Omaha World-Herald’s Coverage of Critical Race Theory

This paper was written by students in a University of Nebraska-Lincoln journalism class that examined the Omaha World-Herald’s past coverage of race-related news events.

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents voted 5-3 on Aug. 13, 2021, to reject a proposal by Regent Jim Pillen, a Republican then running for governor, that sought to ban the “imposition” of Critical Race Theory (CRT) at University of Nebraska (UN) schools.

That same night, the Omaha World-Herald published an article by political reporter Martha Stoddard that focused on this and other political debates surrounding CRT. This mention of CRT in the context of a political candidacy continued the pattern put forth in the newspaper since CRT was first mentioned in early 2021.

Since then, over 100 articles, editorials, opinion pieces, and more mentioned the theory. How fair, accurate, and complete was that coverage of Critical Race Theory?

Experts say it was problematic. First, the coverage has focused almost single-mindedly on the political debates and controversies surrounding it. By using the words of politicians to talk about how CRT is misunderstood -- without always detailing what the theory is and how (if at all) it is used in Nebraska classrooms -- the newspaper fed the controversy without shedding light on what the theory actually means, they said.

Some articles, especially those written by experts or quoting them, showed the World-Herald making an effort to confront widespread misdefinition. But the paper didn’t go far enough to cover the debate outside of the lens of conservative political maneuvering, the critics said.

How is CRT actually defined by those who use it? In a June 16 article, reporter Sara Gentzler followed a discussion of Gov. Ricketts’ anti-CRT stance with information from associate professor of history and ethnic studies Jeannette Eileen Jones.

“Academics use the approach to look at how our understanding of race and white supremacy have impacted our past, structures — such as laws, politics, economics and society in general — and present,” Jones said.

Early on in the newspaper’s coverage, the journalists made a point to ground their readers in the opinion of such experts. However, as articles on CRT continued to be published, the newspaper defined it almost exclusively through the lens of engaging with conservative opinions of the theory.

The academic theory, moreover, is defined in various ways. In June 23, 2021, editorial headlined “Manufactured outrage over critical race theory represents our sickened politics,” the writers say that until 2020, CRT was a “little-known academic concept” that was “uncomfortable for many White people.”

The editorial’s definition continued: “It argues that racism is not merely a character flaw of some individuals, but is embedded in our present laws, policies and social assumptions, harmful residue of an unenlightened past.”

One day before the Aug. 14 regents meeting, an article summarized various Nebraska elected officials’ stances on CRT and Pillen’s resolution.

“Critical race theory has become the latest flashpoint in the country's culture wars. The theory itself is generally taught at the university level and refers to a way of looking at systems, institutions, and laws through the lens of race and racism,” the piece said. “However, opponents have used the term to include a broad range of anti-racism and diversity curriculum and initiatives.”

Because of the complexity of the theory and its common misinterpretation by politicians, educators and scholars say the newspaper should explain the theory in terms separate of it being a “cultural flashpoint.”

Genesis Agosto, a student of UNL’s joint J.D.-M.A. program, will graduate with a degree in law and a master’s in history. In her research she uses Critical Legal Theory (CLT) and CRT to better understand the experiences of colonized women—primarily Puerto Rican and Indigenous women—in the United States.

Critical Legal Theory holds that law is not inherent or abstract, but a social construct, she said.

“[The law] is meant to support those who created it. Essentially, the law just favors those who are privileged and who have been the dominant classes over those who are historically underprivileged,” Agosto said.

The connection between CLT and CRT?

CLT and CRT both involve the law. As Agosto put it, CRT contends that “race is a social contract, and racism isn’t merely a product of individual bias or prejudice. Instead, [racism is] embedded within our legal system and policies, with patterns of discrimination that live through these facially neutral or facially blind policies.”

When CRT was mentioned in the newspaper, it was discussed overwhelmingly in relation to conservative politicians in Nebraska and their push for election. But the anti-CRT laws proposed by politicians including Pillen and Gov. Pete Ricketts would directly affect students and educators at both the K-12 and collegiate level, and that was largely sidelined.

The coverage remained tightly focused on the politicians.

“Schools are really easy battlegrounds for politicians,” said Alise Pape, an AP social studies teacher for Lincoln Public Schools.

Pape is familiar with CRT outside of the K-12 classroom. In December 2021, Pape received her master’s degree in history from UNL and has researched CRT and pedagogy.

Pape said politicians have used CRT as a divisive issue to gain votes. They claim that the theory is being taught to children and build their platforms on trying to stop it. She said they use CRT as a blanket term to encompass the entire history of racism, not just an academic theory primarily used in law schools.

Former Nebraska Sen. Ernie Chambers contended this is a purposeful misinterpretation of CRT by Republican gubernatorial candidates. “[The candidates] are against CRT when they don’t even know what CRT is,” Chambers said. “It’s not talking about overthrowing the government- it's not talking about making little white children ashamed.”

Emily Slomski, an American history and constitutional law teacher with a master’s degree in history from UNL, was introduced to CRT in a couple classes. In neither, Slomski said, did she feel targeted for being a white woman.

“There was never, you know, a gotcha moment, or ‘don't you feel bad about this,’ or ‘this is your fault,’ kind of an idea,” she recalls. “It was more, ‘we're just identifying what this looks like. And then we're going to think it through as a system or structure. And then how do we apply our work in our skills as historians and legal scholars to that concept? Does it fit the kind of work you want to do or not? And if it doesn't, move on, if it does cool, here are some tools to use it.’”

Agosto concurred, arguing that CRT is not anti-white or anti-individual.

“[CRT] is not about blaming whiteness for this problem,” she said. “It is blaming the law that favors whiteness. We're talking about how those in control created this legal system, right? Our founders and leaders created this system and it was—and is—enforced by white people to uphold privilege that only a select group of people can benefit from in many ways for many centuries.”

However, the constant misrepresentation of CRT can lead the public to believe that these teachings are anti-American and somehow force students to hate our country, experts say. Pape says that if parents had a conversation with their students and history teachers, they would know that their students are not learning CRT or an exaggerated definition of it.

According to Slomski, the push to ban Critical Race Theory does not make sense because what people want to ban is not CRT. With a lack of general knowledge on the topic of what CRT actually is, Slomski says there are consequences for teachers and students.

Pape added that widespread misunderstanding of the term has put teachers into uncomfortable situations, as they fear reprisals.

“The past few years for educators have been so hard. We are overworked and underpaid and adding government scrutiny creates a breaking point for teachers,” Pape said. “Kids are suffering because good teachers are pushed out of the system through fear.”

Patsy Koch-Johns, the president of the Nebraska State Board of Education, further explained what's happening inside the school systems.

“Kids have watched relatives die because of COVID-19 and have not had a normal social life like teenagers and elementary kids typically do,” she said. “This year is worse than the previous year and a half. It’s a time of very mixed emotions and redefining again what education provides and what administrators have to do in order to help students learn, remain in school, and figure out their mental health issues.”

To their credit, according to the experts, World-Herald editorial writers have urged rejection of efforts to ban teaching of the theory. In an editorial headlined “The regents can benefit NU and Nebraska by rejecting Pillen's CRT proposal,” published on Aug. 12, 2021, they argued for the university regents to reject the proposal.

Stoddard’s Aug. 14 article summarized the “major battle” over CRT. It described the position of each voting member “after emotion-filled arguments.” Stoddard summarized points made by the public and directly quoted Pillen and NU President Ted Carter.

The article pitted conservative board members -- who were for the resolution --

against those associated with the university, who opposed it. Stoddard concluded by reporting that “the student governments of all four campuses united in opposition to the measure. Among others fighting the resolution were the UNL Faculty Senate and more than 1,300 student athletes, including many Huskers, who signed a petition released through the United College Athlete Advocates.”

Beyond that mention, though, the perspectives of students and faculty were mostly absent from the coverage.

Have UNL students had CRT “imposed” on them?

In 2017 and 2018, Slomski took two classes that included lectures on CRT.

One class, a 900-level graduate history course on Race and Ethnicity, introduced CRT as one of the many theories scholars can use in their research.

The other class, a 300/800-level mixed undergraduate and graduate class on legal history, introduced it similarly. According to Slomski, students engaged with CRT as they would with any other academic theory.

Slomski said the theory was never imposed on anyone in or outside the classroom.

She explained what she saw as the professors’ mindsets when teaching. “[Speaking as if she were a UNL professor] ‘I want to expose you to as many theories and concepts and ideas as I possibly can in a semester. And I want to give you as much context for them and data about them as I can in the time that we have.’”

“And so there certainly wasn't any pressure or anything like that. Both professors were pretty clear that they were just introducing a concept,” Slomski said.

As a current student in both the College of Law and the College of Arts and Sciences at UNL, Agosto has been in many different classrooms. She, like Slomski, reports that CRT or CLT has never been imposed on her at UNL.

For some Black, Indigenous, and other people of color (BIPOC), the theory can validate their experiences and understanding of the law. When she first entered law school, Agosto remembers thinking that something was missing when she read cases about people of color and saw the injustices within the law in general.

She remembers thinking, “there has to be something that like actually addresses [these injustices]. I cannot be the only person of color who like is looking at this and being like this is not representative of our people, the people of the United States.”

When she discovered CLT and CRT, she felt validated in her confusion and hurt feelings.

“It gave me support and a framework to understand that what I was feeling was not just like an emotional response, but rather it was a logical, reasonable, and historically backed explanation to what I was feeling, encountering, and seeing within my community, and so many others, for so long. The law is not objective, it is subjective,” Agosto said.

Articles in the months leading up to the board meeting had provided these perspectives missing in the coverage of the event itself. In a July 19 article about student-athlete involvement, journalist Drake Keeler outlined how Nebraska’s Minority Student Athlete Collective (NMSA) and the Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) helped create a Google Docs petition, which drew over 1,000 signatures, to raise awareness about Pillen’s resolution. Keeler’s article pulled quotes from student-athletes.

Two days later, World-Herald journalist Dan Crisler wrote a short piece about the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) considering keeping UNL on its censure list if Pillen’s resolution was passed.

In another article published on the Fourth of July, journalist Joe Dejka commented on the recent debates surrounding the 1619 Project and focused on Gov. Ricketts’ attempt to get the project and the Zinn Education project removed from the list of resources on the Nebraska Department of Education’s website.

Dejka pulled information from administrators, including a member of the Nebraska Board of Education and the UNL History Department Chair, but the perspectives of K-12 teachers and students were notably absent.

Pape said she feels frustrated with the lack of awareness of what actually goes on in the classrooms and notes that critically thinking about the history of the United States and racism does not equal Critical Race Theory.

Koch Johns said students are harmed by the extra steps educators have to take.

“Here’s the problem: kids want to discuss issues and they want to know the truth,” she said. “That’s the best part of teaching, being able to establish relationships so kids know that you are telling them the truth and that you’re willing to discuss issues.”

Issues around policing what teachers can and cannot teach like this are a lot more common here in Nebraska than we know, according to Pape.

“Personally, as a teacher I’ve had my job threatened multiple times in the past few years for supposedly teaching CRT,” Pape said. “I don’t really think you know what Critical Race Theory is if you think I’m teaching it to your child.”

There's a misconception that teaching about race is automatically CRT. It’s not the educator’s job to teach their students that America is “racist,” she said.

They simply present the facts that occurred in history and allow students to critically make decisions on their own. As a historian, Pape knows that race and racism is integral to the United States but it is not her job to impose any of her opinions or theoretical frameworks onto her students.

Slomski provided another perspective to deconstruct the banning of CRT.

“For CRT to be anti-American, what is CRT? Right? It is about identifying how race influences institutions,” she said. “So, if you find that identifying race, as a concept that influences institutions with this idea of removing that barrier to everyone's access to institutions, then you have to be talking about the frankly white supremacist and patriarchal founding of the country.”

In a September opinion piece, former Sen. Chambers provided an example about the need to teach the truthful “embarrassing racist American history” rather than lessons that gloss over it.

The piece focused on Chambers’ introduction of an amendment that acknowledges and emphasizes the human trafficking and sexual exploitation committed and defended by several founding fathers, such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, both of whom were enslavers.

For years in her classroom Pape has focused on the ugly pieces of U. S. history such as Native American removal or slavery. She claims that her teaching hasn’t realistically changed in five years. The only thing that has changed is the attention from the general public. Pape highlights how she has become nervous to continue her teachings.

“I have an obligation to teach my students new information that in some way makes you uncomfortable in order to push critical thinking,” she said. “At the end of the day I don’t want a student to say, ‘Ms. Pape never taught me that.’ I don’t want to be the reason why my students are ignorant.”

By focusing on the claims of administrators instead of the people in charge of disseminating knowledge, the teachers, the newspaper again focuses on the big-picture controversy surrounding CRT and classrooms, instead of showing their readers what students are actually learning.

Koch Johns, featured in a November 28, 2021, article in the newspaper, had some things she would like to see in journalism.

“I would love to have a panel of experts who teach CRT host a teachers program we could all go to and have them really define CRT and tell us where it's being used and where it's not being used,” she said.

Agosto agreed.

“[Journalists] should be focusing on the issues, the definitions, and its impact on society,” Agosto said. “Bring to light that people actually suffer under these issues— that it is a history for those who are underprivileged in many ways. Bringing their experiences to light within the legal system that has oppressed them or forgotten them is part of a real greater history.”