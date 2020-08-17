The Public Pulse: Academia is a hierarchy; Support for OPD; Bacon failed to challenge Trump

Academia is a hierarchy
I thought that, at least for the past 50 years, professors have been hired based on their expertise in a certain field and without regard to ethnicity, race, religion and, for a shorter period of time, sexual orientation. Good professors tend to be a transient lot, moving on when an offer from a more prestigious college or university is received.
Why would anyone be surprised that Professor Kent Blansett, who previously taught at UNO, moved on to KU in Lawrence when he got a better offer at a more prestigious university? Its about money and prestige, but the prestige of the institution appears to be a key stepping stone in the academic hierarchy.
Even professors who teach at the most prestigious land grant institutions can be lured away by the greater prestige that even the least of the ancient eight Ivy League schools carries with it. Academia is a hierarchy, and the only prestigious college in Nebraska that I’m aware of is Creighton.
Jeffrey S. Bird, Omaha
To protect and to serve
Abolish the Omaha Police Department? That is what some are calling for. To this group I would reply, “What did you intend to replace it with?” Trashing the entire OPD for certain incidents is both ill-advised and foolish.
Without the police, Omaha may very well revert to vigilante justice. One major city already has a kind of municipal militia who carry around automatic weapons and enforce their perception of the law. Not a pretty picture. I will take the OPD anytime over that scenario. In spite of what has happened, I support the OPD because they exist for one reason only, “to protect and to serve.”
James Moeller, Omaha
Way too obsessed with Trump
We can all appreciate that something as serious as a pandemic arouses emotions, and opinions are like noses; everyone has one. However, some go way “over the top,” i.e. Mary Ruth Stegman (Aug. 10 Pulse, on “Trump’s failures”). She writes: “Thinking that children are immune to the virus and should be thrown into a simmering virus cauldron in schools so that the economy can recover.” What?
Lee Rupp, Monroe, Neb.
Bacon failed to challenge Trump
On Nov. 3, the voters of the 2nd District have to make a choice on who they want to represent them in Congress. The race is between incumbent Don Bacon and Kara Eastman. An examination shows that Eastman is a left-of-center candidate who calls for Medicare for all. Bacon is a conservative who voted 93 % the time with President Trump, who is arguably the most morally deprived and corrupt president in U.S. history. If you don’t believe me, check the facts. By not speaking out against Trump’s over-the-top actions, Bacon has in essence been an enabler. The 2nd District deserves better representation.
People have been arguing that Eastman is too liberal. Maybe she is, but we won’t know until we’ve had a chance to examine her voting record. If you believe the campaign rhetoric that she’d ruin the country, it’s worth noting that she would be one of 435 members of Congress, limiting her ability to do damage. All we hope is that if she is elected, she does her best to represent our district. If she doesn’t do a good job, we can vote her out in two years.
Here something to help you decide. Bacon was a Air Force brigadier general. Had one of his subordinates behaved as badly as President Trump, Bacon would have had him court-martialed and he’d be serving time in prison. Since Bacon won’t stand up to Trump, it’s time to give somebody else a chance.
George Mills, Omaha
Young boys showed kindness
While shopping for hearing aid batteries at Walgreens, I was approached by 2 young boys. They handed me $4. I asked what that was for and they said it was to help pay for my hearing aid batteries. I did not get their names but did ask what school they went to. One went to Norris Jr. High and the other to St. Thomas Moore. I was so surprised and humbled that these two boys would do something so nice. Kindness is still around us no matter what the news tells us.
Many thanks to these fine boys and God Bless them and their parents.
Rose Kobza, Omaha
