The Public Pulse: Crane Trust is ready; Election decision in Congress; New Year's wishes

Independent thinking

Many thanks for your Dec. 29 editorial so clearly emphasizing the totally vital need for our elected legislators and public officials to think for themselves and to openly honor their oaths of office to uphold and defend the United States Constitution regardless of party affiliation or pressure. Bravo also to Sen. Ben Sasse and Rep. Don Bacon for demonstrating the courage, integrity, respect for our Constitution and love of our country to do so in these difficult and challenging times. Profound and sincere thanks to both of you. It is deeply disappointing and stunningly sad that your example is so desperately needed yet also so rare.