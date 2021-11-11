The Public Pulse: Criticism of State Education Board; support for a bold Omaha library vision

Ed Board review
The Nebraska State Board of Education just can’t get out of its own way. Now the members have appointed themselves to see where they went wrong on the health standards (Nov. 5 World-Herald). That does not bode well considering their recent record of incompetence. Board members would do well to start their study with the premise that whatever they do is largely irrelevant in Nebraska classrooms. I spent 47 years teaching social studies in this state, 10 in Ainsworth, the rest at Westside. Never once did a supervisor or board member ask me if I was following State Board standards. When I was District 66 social studies chairman, no one ever asked if state standards were used as guidelines in our classrooms. Maybe they should have been, but they weren’t. When the head of the State Education Department visited my classroom, he never asked, “How are the state standards applied in this department?”
Members of the Board of Education need to remember that in Nebraska, K-12 education, especially on sensitive topics, is a local issue to be decided by the community-elected school board. The Nebraska Board Education might well be discontinued by the Unicameral.
William S. Nelson, Omaha
New main library
W. Dale Clark Library, Omaha’s main library: It’s not a question of if it will be torn down. Only when.
But it is coming down. A new main library will go up. Probably at 72nd and Dodge.
Frankly, I don’t care if the private philanthropic powerhouse Heritage Services takes over Omaha’s library system. Heritage Services could probably run the system better.
But if the new facility is left up to the public sector, i.e. the City of Omaha, one of two things will happen.
A gleaming Cathedral of Learning will be erected. A groundbreaking project setting new heights for creativity and design. It’ll be big and expensive.
Or … something square, gray and concrete. It’ll be cheap and easy.
If Omaha chooses the Cathedral of Learning, the city will reward its citizens with a sign of its new central progressive intent. Bold young talent may be impressed with Omaha’s new attitude and remain here.
If Omaha chooses the cheap and easy route, it will continue down the path it charted decades ago. No frills. No extras. At all costs, avoid expense and criticism. Bold young talent continue to flee Omaha based on this dreck.
I honestly hope this time the City of Omaha gives us something incredible and exciting, which just might be big and expensive. But worth it in more ways than you can imagine.
Kevin Penrod, Omaha
Hot-button issue
The writer from Omaha (Nov. 5 Pulse) who finds it interesting that “liberal, mostly Democrats” allow that what’s inside a woman’s body is not our business but people spewing deadly germs to others outside of their bodies is all OK because they are within their Constitutional rights is hypocrisy on overload.
The issue of abortion was not controversial many, many years ago; doctors had to perform them but didn’t talk about it — until hyper-political men saw that they could divide a country by making it a hot-button issue and controlling women by painting them into a corner. Unless and until men are held responsible for their equal part in an unwanted pregnancy, men need to stop opining on the subject and women need to stand by other women and teen girls who are demonized by misogynistic men. DNA tests are performed for fun; they can be performed to hold those accountable for unwanted pregnancies as well.
Christine K. Stone, Lincoln
Keep the trees
Regarding Omaha’s tree canopy: Why do they let developers tear down all those trees when they want to build on the property? Can’t they work around them? Don’t they realize it takes 20 to 30 years for a tree to grow to supply shade to a house? This shade can cut down on the cooling bills and also help clean the air. So sad.
Susan Peters, Omaha
Herbster on immigration
Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, in a campaign video, is blaming and condemning President Joe Biden for an alleged 60,000 illegal immigrants in Nebraska. He is also stating that these immigrants are costing Nebraska $300 million annually.
Those statements are highly questionable and surely lack corroboration when Biden has been in office for only 10 months.
I must ask Mr. Herbster, a Trump endorsee, how 60,000 illegal immigrants were able to settle in Nebraska in the 10 months of the Biden presidency; who is providing the incentive for them to settle in Nebraska by employing them; and how, after only 10 months, one could have an annual $300 million cost calculated?
I would guess the biggest employers are the heavily Republican-supported food processing industry and other sectors of Herbster’s famed Nebraska agricultural industry.
Alvin Guenther, Dunbar, Neb.
Nuclear power
The United States Navy has over 160 ships that are nuclear powered, some well over 50 years old. Yet a lot of people, maybe most, are concerned or afraid of nuclear power. If we had a nuclear carrier sitting on the Missouri River, who would not take a tour of it out of fear the reactor(s) were going to kill them? A nuclear carrier has approximately 5,000 crew on board totally supported by nuclear power for years. As Jonah Goldberg said in his More Commentary article in the Nov. 3 World-Herald, wind and solar are not going to get the total job done. A segment on “60 Minutes” a few months back showed Bill Gates with some company developing small nuclear systems that can be used to support smaller segments of the population instead of the really large facilities. Therefore, large transmission infrastructure would not be required to carry the load as there would be numerous of these units across the state. I know I must be missing something, and I am sure some engineer is going to let me know.