The Public Pulse: Criticism of State Education Board; support for a bold Omaha library vision

Nuclear power

The United States Navy has over 160 ships that are nuclear powered, some well over 50 years old. Yet a lot of people, maybe most, are concerned or afraid of nuclear power. If we had a nuclear carrier sitting on the Missouri River, who would not take a tour of it out of fear the reactor(s) were going to kill them? A nuclear carrier has approximately 5,000 crew on board totally supported by nuclear power for years. As Jonah Goldberg said in his More Commentary article in the Nov. 3 World-Herald, wind and solar are not going to get the total job done. A segment on “60 Minutes” a few months back showed Bill Gates with some company developing small nuclear systems that can be used to support smaller segments of the population instead of the really large facilities. Therefore, large transmission infrastructure would not be required to carry the load as there would be numerous of these units across the state. I know I must be missing something, and I am sure some engineer is going to let me know.