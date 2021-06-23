The Public Pulse: Empty Omaha transit buses; Why send Nebraska state troopers to the border?

The U.S. Catholic bishops have sunk their energy into deciding which public figures deserve to receive Christ in Holy Communion. Much like the Pharisees, they would rather use their agenda and influence to call out others as sinners. I’m not surprised. Rather than fighting for justice, supporting suffering humanity or making amends for their own sexual atrocities, the USCCB remains blind for the log in their own eye. Maybe this is the time Jesus spoke of when he told his disciples they do not need a church in which to pray, Matthew 6:1-34. I for one, will pray in secret for our president, Joseph Robinette Biden, who is returning our country to the compassionate, inclusive democracy that works to help the least among us. If abortion is their priority, the USCCB should practice making abortion unnecessary rather than illegal. If they were Christ, they would feed the poor, house the homeless and welcome the foreigner instead of judging people and telling followers of Christ that they are not welcome to receive Him.