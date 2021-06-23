The Public Pulse: Empty Omaha transit buses; Why send Nebraska state troopers to the border?

Buses too empty
Can someone explain to me why we have spent so much money on public transit? Before you bellow about some people needing it as their only means of getting around — that I agree with and understand. However, we (taxpayers) have spent tons of money for nearly or completely empty gigantic buses. I work all over the city during all hours of the day and night and the most I’ve ever seen on a bus is six people. We have oversized regular buses and then we have the super extended buses that pollute, waste gas and block traffic. How about using Ollie the Trolley-type vehicles? Or 15-passenger vans? Those would be more efficient and practical. Wrap them in designs that promote the city and state or local businesses. The money spent on the buses is a complete waste and the taxpayers shouldn’t have to foot the bill for it.
John Winger, Omaha
Troopers at the border
Gov. Pete Ricketts in his never-ending endeavor to endear himself to Trump voters is sending 25 Nebraska state troopers to Texas’ border with Mexico. Who is paying for the troopers to be there? Were those 25 troopers just sitting around not doing anything? I worked for law enforcement for years and it was usually like pulling teeth to make sure we had enough officers for every area. Ricketts never guaranteed that officers would keep their current response time. Why aren’t other governors sending law enforcement? Will Nebraska taxpayers pay for Ricketts’ effort to appeal to the far right? Why doesn’t Ricketts use his own money? Everyone knows he can afford it.
Robert Nunez Jr., Omaha
Why send troopers?
Gov. Pete Ricketts wants to send our state troopers to the southern border, putting countless hardships on these officers and their families. The people of Nebraska are going to pay for it. And the people of Nebraska are going to be short on help along I-80 and other highways for a while, too. All so Ricketts can bow and scrape to Donald Trump and his cronies.
If there is such a big crisis at the border, why doesn’t he deploy our National Guard troops?
Linda Wood, Omaha
Vaccination rights
I support anyone’s right to not be vaccinated; it is a choice. But I also support an employer’s right to require the vaccine, especially in the health care field. Just because you choose to not receive the vaccine, you do not have the right to infect others. The argument I heard recently that “If everyone else is vaccinated, why should I be?” shows that person does not want to take responsibility for her own actions; others are to be responsible for her. Yes, I have been vaccinated, as soon as it was available for my age group.
Janice Fulmer, Omaha
Log in their eye
The U.S. Catholic bishops have sunk their energy into deciding which public figures deserve to receive Christ in Holy Communion. Much like the Pharisees, they would rather use their agenda and influence to call out others as sinners. I’m not surprised. Rather than fighting for justice, supporting suffering humanity or making amends for their own sexual atrocities, the USCCB remains blind for the log in their own eye. Maybe this is the time Jesus spoke of when he told his disciples they do not need a church in which to pray, Matthew 6:1-34. I for one, will pray in secret for our president, Joseph Robinette Biden, who is returning our country to the compassionate, inclusive democracy that works to help the least among us. If abortion is their priority, the USCCB should practice making abortion unnecessary rather than illegal. If they were Christ, they would feed the poor, house the homeless and welcome the foreigner instead of judging people and telling followers of Christ that they are not welcome to receive Him.
John Meng-Frecker, Omaha
Keystone XL pipeline
In response to Craig Barnhart (June 17 Pulse): Something tells me it isn’t your backyard being threatened by eminent domain for a pipeline. Plus the thing wouldn’t just have magically appeared. The access and construction would have been a path of destruction across Nebraska. Anyone who has been alive over the last 50-plus years has seen and heard about numerous catastrophic oil leaks that have occurred and their lasting environmental damage. And from experience we know that leaks are not just caught and stopped in a instant by the flip of a switch or turn of a valve, although that is always the promise. The aquifer beneath our feet may be Nebraska’s responsibility to safeguard but it belongs to America. Thank God the decision wasn’t just up to our money-worshipping, self-image promoting governor. So to coin your own phrase, stop being such a right-wing hypocrite and put your horse and buggy in a storage barn next to your credibility.
Nancy Dickinson, Omaha
Ticketing software
Every year for the past four years the NCAA has forced CWS Omaha to use different ticketing software — and each year it has been worse. Now it’s the worst. User experience and event functionality should be tops.
Lee Myers, Omaha
Tax loopholes
Warren Buffett has been telling us for a long time that because of tax loopholes, billionaires do not pay their fair share of taxes. Now I read that Republicans in Congress are alarmed by the leak of confidential IRS data that allowed ProPublica to reveal other famous billionaires who are paying little to no taxes. They want an investigation into the leak. I agree any confidential information should be kept confidential. I find it interesting that this is their only take-away from the news. They don’t have any problem with tax loopholes for billionaires. The only problem they have is the public finding out about it.
Linda Bradbury, Omaha
Ricketts and prisons
Gov. Pete Ricketts will be term-limited out of office in 2022. What is his legacy? He is striving to spend over $230 million of Nebraskans’ money to build a prison that is not needed, we can’t afford and can’t be adequately staffed. He has failed at substantial prison reform, despite legislative mandates, recommendations from the Council of State Governments, and five years of delay. He has delayed for three years a program to aid poor working Nebraskans. Recently he attempted to veto bills that provide food and utilities for the poor, energy protection for low-income Nebraskans, and aid in stabilizing the pension fund of Omaha teachers. Kudos to the Legislature for overriding these vetoes. A rare exercise in bipartisan cooperation.
He has followed in lockstep with Trump policies. He continues to lobby against policies that would protect the environment: for example. President Joe Biden’s 30x30 proposal to protect federal lands.
I do agree with him on one failed initiative — legalizing gambling in Nebraska. Not a good idea. But as they say, even a stopped clock is right twice a day.
John Krejci, Lincoln
Catholic Communion
I am a Catholic. Catholics believe that Communion is the body and blood of Christ and that one who receives Communion receives Christ physically into their body and soul. Catholics also believe that abortion, with certain exceptions, is a sin. Now the Catholic bishops are debating whether to deny Communion to Catholic politicians who support abortions. How ridiculous! Would Jesus refuse to enter the house of a sinner? Would Jesus turn his back on a sinner or one who supports a sinner as a form of rebuke? These holy, holy men need only ask themselves: “What would Jesus do?” Maybe they need to return to Catholic grade school to find the answers to these questions.
Maureen McGrath, Omaha
Drought and climate
The article detailing the drought (June 10 World-Herald) was a sobering alert and one more reason to act on climate change. It’s not just crop markets that are “on the edge.”
We see forecasts of lower yields in North Dakota and Minnesota, and we should be worried. Hotter temperatures mean that the drought is even more damaging. Moving corn production north is starting to sound like it might not work.
Congress must act. They should start with carbon pricing. The best plan would fully return the revenue to American households.
Members of Congress from agricultural states should be leading the way. Sens. Sasse and Fischer, Reps. Bacon, Fortenberry and Smith, please step up.
Jennifer Glazer, Omaha
Assessor and valuations
I am happy that Douglas County Assessor/Register Diane Battiato (Public Pulse, June 11) has responded to the ill-informed Pulse letter from Pat Welch (June 6). She has the highest integrity, great education/training and experience to run her office. Ms. Battiato follows Nebraska law. The law says “residential property is to be assessed at 100% of actual retail value as of January each year.” If one actually reads the assessor’s letter, our homes are still assessed at only 94%.
The school districts, counties, etc., determine how much we pay in property tax. These entities decide “how much they want to spend” first and then set their mill levies second.
I certainly do not want to pay more tax on my home. I am very glad though that I could sell my home for three to four times what I paid for it some years ago.