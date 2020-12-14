The rest of Creighton's Big East basketball schedule has been released (copy)

Creighton will have four home games during a five-game stretch in January, and it won’t play league favorite Villanova until February.

The Big East, after a long wait, announced the remainder of its league games Monday.

CU has known since October it would open the Big East season against Marquette on Monday at the CHI Health Center. And then it would play three more times before Christmas — at St. John’s Thursday, at UConn Saturday and vs. Xavier on Dec. 23.

But the rest of the conference slate hadn’t been sorted out. Until Monday.

The Big East plans to conduct a 20-game round-robin schedule, although nothing’s set in stone due to the pandemic. The league scheduled fewer games in February to prepare for the possibility of postponements.

For example, Creighton is slated to take a week off between a road trip to Marquette on Feb. 6 and a home game against Villanova on Feb. 13. And then the Jays will have a nearly two-week break before taking the court again, at home against DePaul on Feb. 24.

As it stands right now, all of CU’s league games after Christmas will be played either on a Wednesday or Saturday.