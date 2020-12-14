The rest of Creighton's Big East basketball schedule has been released (copy)

Creighton will have four home games during a five-game stretch in January, and it won’t play league favorite Villanova until February.
The Big East, after a long wait, announced the remainder of its league games Monday.
CU has known since October it would open the Big East season against Marquette on Monday at the CHI Health Center. And then it would play three more times before Christmas — at St. John’s Thursday, at UConn Saturday and vs. Xavier on Dec. 23.
But the rest of the conference slate hadn’t been sorted out. Until Monday.
The Big East plans to conduct a 20-game round-robin schedule, although nothing’s set in stone due to the pandemic. The league scheduled fewer games in February to prepare for the possibility of postponements.
For example, Creighton is slated to take a week off between a road trip to Marquette on Feb. 6 and a home game against Villanova on Feb. 13. And then the Jays will have a nearly two-week break before taking the court again, at home against DePaul on Feb. 24.
As it stands right now, all of CU’s league games after Christmas will be played either on a Wednesday or Saturday.
The Jays are set to host UConn for the first time on Jan. 23, which concludes a five-game stretch where CU plays four times at home. The regular season ends with a trip to Villanova on March 3 and a home game against Butler on March 6.
It’s all subject to change, though.
DePaul hasn’t played a regular-season game yet due to COVID-19 protocols. Xavier, Butler and UConn are currently in lockdown mode because of positive tests and their originally planned Big East openers have all been postponed.
Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman indicated in October that conference officials weighed multiple scheduling options — including bubbles, pods or regionalized models. And those are presumably still on the table.
But Ackerman said in October the conference preferred to continue with a traditional home-and-away travel structure for league games, unless safety concerns force a change.
The Big East moved to a 20-game conference schedule this year after UConn officially joined the league last summer.
