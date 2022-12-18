The Will Brown Lynching

This paper was written by students in a University of Nebraska-Lincoln journalism class that examined the Omaha World-Herald’s past coverage of race-related news events.

Black leaders at the time, as well as contemporary historians, blame Omaha’s three white-owned newspapers, including The World-Herald, for helping to incite the 1919 riot that resulted in the lynching of Will Brown and the near lynching of Omaha’s mayor.

But the evidence suggests that The World Herald – while flawed – was less troubling than the other two newspapers, The Daily News and The Bee. They all were scrapping to build their readership among white readers, often at the expense of publishing negative stereotypes of Black Americans.

“The World-Herald was more restrained than the Bee, but wasn’t entirerly immune to the draws of sensationalism,” the World-Herald reported nearly a century afterward in its Aug. 27, 2017 recap of the lynching.

The World-Herald was commended by the local Black-owned newspaper just weeks before the lynching for deemphasizing race in its crime stories and, after the lynching, the paper won a Pulitzer Prize for an editorial that condemned mob violence.

Critics, nonetheless, pointed to hyped stories about many of the 87 lynchings occurring around the country that year, say the paper persistently portrayed Black people as criminals and largely ignored them otherwise. They slammed the message of its editorial in the paper the day before the lynching that some, including a grand jury investigating the cause of the lynching and a U.S. Senator, interpreted as encouraging and justifiying Brown’s murder.

Brown had been arrested by police for the alleged rape of a 19-year-old white woman. In its editorial, the newspaper, called the assault “the most degraded in the annals of crime” and blared that Omaha residents “will not stand to have women and girls left helpless.” The next day thousands of white residents stormed Brown’s jail and lynched him from a telephone pole at 18th and Harney Streets, then set fire to his body.

The inhumane treatment may have come easily to the white mob because reporting in the Omaha papers of the day routinely dehumanized Black residents, according to the critics. The press did not normally give Black people a voice in its newspapers, according to Preston Love, Jr., an adjunct professor in UNO’s Black Studies Department and a current World-Herald community columnist .

“Because of the bad coverage, if an outsider was only to read newspaper stories of the time, people would think a monster was captured, and that monster was Will Brown,” Love said. “And that they got the right guy.”

The mob action came about after Agnes Loebeck claimed to be raped by a Black man after the assailant robbed her escort, Millard Hoffman, also 19. Brown, 41, was arrested the next day. The following day a mob of thousands surrounded the Douglas County Courthouse.

The enraged whites unsuccessfully lynched the white mayor, Edward Smith, when he tried to stand in their way. The mob broke into the jail, grabbed Brown, stripped him, lynched him, shot rounds of bullets through his dead body, cut his body down, doused it with oil and burned it, surrounded by jubilant Omaha residents. His charred remains were hauled around downtown for hours.

The World-Herald’s banner headline the next morning was: “MOB IN OMAHA LYNCHES NEGRO; ATTEMPTS TO HANG MAYOR SMITH.” While it is a journalistic convention to name a well-known person in a headline but to describe someone comparatively unknown in more general terms, critics say the reference diminished Brown, rendering him as only “Negro.” Eric L. Ewing, Executive Director of The Great Plains Black History Museum, called the reference dehumanizing.

Love said the World-Herald’s decision to publish a graphic photo of the mob burning Brown’s body was also dehumanizing. Indeed, such explicit photos nowadays are barred from most newspapers.

“You’ve got to think that there had to be someone who thought of the propriety of publishing a photo of a person being burnt to a crisp,” Love said.

There were no Black journalists in the World-Herald’s newsroom at the time, which may have contributed to the insensitivity, the critics suggested.

The World-Herald’s coverage leading to the lynching, moreover, seemed racially inflammatory. Almost weekly, the paper ran stories focusing on Black residents as criminals. One example from June 14, 1919: “BLUFFS WOMAN ESCAPES ATTACKING BLACK MAN.” Another headline, from July 22, 1919, said: “MOBS OF WHITES KILL NEGROES IN WASHINGTON.”

“The World-Herald actually contributed to the mass hysteria and kind of crowd feeding frenzy by their coverage,” Love said. “I don’t know if they’ve reconciled themselves with that today.”

To its credit, the newspaper published a letter eight weeks before the lynching that warned that its coverage – and that of others -- was stirring up racial hostility. Harrison J. Pinkett, a local Black attorney, cautioned that the press nationwide was publicizing trumped up charges of rape by Black men of white women and these, in the eyes of fearful whites, justified violence and denial of justice to Blacks.

“Even in Omaha, this propaganda has been in evidence,” Pinkett wrote. “Within the past three months the daily papers have run stories of more than 20 cases of rape or attempted rape on white women by Negroes… I urge the daily papers to avoid, insofar as they can, the use of ‘flaming’ headlines in reporting offenses involving Negroes, because, in the eyes of most white persons of the community, the mere charge against a Colored man is a charge against all Colored persons.”

Still, the Omaha World-Herald ran stories such as this, from July 22, 1919: “NEGROES SPEED THROUGH THE STREETS FIRING FROM AUTOS.” The following month, on Aug. 29, 1919, it reported: “NEGRO SENTENCED FOR SECOND ATTACK ON GIRL” and “REPORTED NEGRO THREAT RESULTS IN LYNCHING.”

The Monitor, Omaha’s Black-owned newspaper, however, noticed 2 ½ weeks before the lynching a lull in the the World-Herald’s race-focused reporting.

“In several instances no reference whatever was made to the race of the accused; and in other instances where ther race was indicated, it was in a manner not to especially attract attention,” the Monitor reported. “It has not made the race primary and crime secondary. This is a reform which we notice with pleasure and hope that the World-Herald will continue.”

But two days before the lynching, it published the headline: “TAKE 45 NEGROES IN ROUNDUP AFTER ATTACK ON GIRL.”

Adam Fletcher Sasse, an author of books on Omaha’s Black history, noticed the increasing crescendo stoking fear of Black people in the World-Herald’s coverage during the six months leading up to the lynching of Brown.

“If you look at the combined coverage, you would be swamped with this groupthink,” by the day the lynching occurred, Sasse said. “Of course, 20,000 people show up because they were all hyped and ready to go because of the great news coverage of the day.”

The World-Herald’s editorial the day before the lynching urged “women must and will be protected at all costs.” The Sept. 27, 1919, headline read: “PROTECTION FOR WOMANHOOD.”

“The apex has been passed with the criminal assault on little Agnes Loebeck Thursday night by an unidentified negro. The crime was one of the boldest and most degraded in the annals of crime. The womanhood of Omaha is aroused… If police protection continues unavailing, Omaha stands in a fair way of still further being disgraced by mob law violence, for the people of Omaha, or any other reputable city, will not stand to have women and girls left helpless before their assailants,” the World-Herald wrote.

U.S. Senator John Sharp Williams of Mississippi used this emotional appeal to justify the lynching.

“The conduct of the criminal at Omaha deprives me of all inclination and power to say one word against the crowd that captured the criminal and punished the crime. Race is greater than law now and then, and protection of women transcends all law, human and divine,” Williams said.

This World-Herald editorial stood out for its emotional outburst according to Arthur V. Age, who studied it for his 1963 Masters’ thesis in history at Creighton University.

“The story that so moved the newspaper had not received the headlines given to earlier incidents of less consequence. Yet the assault upon Agnes Loebeck did serve to trigger a tremendous burst of fury that had been building for months in the newspapers and among Omahans.”

“Omaha was at her breaking point,” Age concluded.

So fevered was the climate that the World-Herald on Sept. 29 ran a story headlined: “NEGROES URGE OWN RACE TO STAY HOME.”

“Since June, Omaha had seethed and smoldered because of reports of rapes, assaults, prowlers, shooting, and violence, but no concrete convictions had dampened the excitement. Many whites were jobless, but they saw newly arrived Negroes working. Moreover, newspapers told how these same Negroes were abusing white women and attacking white men. Every day, violence seemed to be getting closer to home,” Age wrote.

“CRIMES AGAINST WOMEN CAUSE OF RIOT, JURY SAYS” a World-Herald headline read nearly two months later on Nov. 19, 1919 after the special grand jury blamed “unmentionable crimes against women and contempt against law and order” as the primary cause of the riot and lynching.

To critics, the World-Herald at that time portrayed Black men mostly as criminals, stoking fear and prejudice and allowing them to become easy scapegoats.

The press did not print any background information on Brown, a local laborer, but Loebeck and Hoffman, the alleged rape victim and her escort told their longer stories unchallenged in several articles that Sasse argues were slanted in their favor.

The press did not question the facts and did little independent verifications. There was no evidence to arrest him.

“They never had a suspect; they just began to theorize a suspect. He was an easy target because he lived in a house with another man who had a white girlfriend,” Love said. He said the World-Herald did not normally interview Blacks then; it lacked the knowledge and tools to cover the victim’s personal story.

“They would not know who to talk to and where to go,” Love said.

The press in general during that era dwelled luridly on lynching details and the language it used was sympathetic to those celebrating the burning, according to Richard Perloff, professor of communications at Cleveland State University.

“It was as if it was a sports event,” Perloff said. “It was reinforcing what people thought by cultivating a certain view of Blacks as criminals and rapists. They told the story entertainingly.”

Days after the lynching, the World-Herald wrote an editorial advocating the rule of law that later won the Pulitzer Prize. It denounced the mob for taking the law into its own hands. It cautioned the Black community to not retaliate and to uphold the law as “the law is their only shield, as it is the only shield of every white man.”

But it sympathized with the thousands of onlookers who watched but did not object, even as it chastised them.

“Ten thousand or more good citizens…were obliged to stand as onlookers, shamed in their hearts, and witness the hideous orgy of lawlessness. Some of them, to their blighting shame be it said, respectable men with women and children in their homes, let themselves be swept away by the mob spirit. They encouraged, if they did not aid, the wolf-pack that was conspiring to put down the rule of law in Omaha,” the editorial read.

It blamed the few hundred hoodlums, the government and the police for the riot and lynching. It did not mention the role of racism, did not condemn white supremacy or criticize the press.

Love said the editorial may have been courageous for the time but it was “almost like cleaning up the news department’s” mistakes.

Kathy Roberts Forde, journalism professor and Associate Dean of Equity & Inclusion at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, said that the World-Herald did not go out on a limb in printing this editorial.

“Other newspapers were condemning mob violence at the time,” she said.

Perloff said the World-Herald missed an opportunity with its editorial to change opinions by not confronting the underlying racial issues.

“It might have been very different if it had framed it as an affront to humanity,” he said.

Within days of the editorial, the Rev. John Albert Williams, editor of the Monitor, in a personal statement blamed the lynching on planned propaganda to stir up strife.

“This spirit is fostered, encouraged and nourished by the disposition of the press generally to play up in scarecrow sensational headlines the race of alleged criminals when they are Negroes. This is a reprehensible thing to which can largely be traced to every lynching in this country,” the Rev. Williams wrote.

The Pulitzer Prize winning editorial was awarded, in part, for its moral purpose and its power to influence public opinion.

Sasse labeled the editorial disgusting.

“It brought down the Pulitzer Prize by celebrating the way that it was covered. It was flag waving by a white supremacist institution celebrating another white supremacist institution by saying, ‘Hey, look, you did it! Good Job!’,” Sasse said.

The editorial called out the mob’s unlawfulness but it offered no remorse for Brown, instead calling him the “miserable negro,” according to Sasse.

It appears that at least one World-Herald employee actively participated in the riot and lynching. An advertising graphic designer reportedly confessed to firing several shots in Brown’s body.

The World-Herald, along with the other white-owned Omaha newspapers, were called out for their racist coverage, this time by the national newspaper of the NAACP, the Branch Bulletin.

“The Daily News, Bee and the World-Herald persist in placing in glaring headlines every alleged crime of Negroes,” The Branch Bulletin, wrote. “Upon investigation we find they have no ground for doing such as the victims in many instances do not know who their assailants are.”

The World-Herald continued to ignore these repeated criticisms and denied requests from The Branch Bulletin to discuss the danger and injustice of its coverage.

Forde said evaluating the World-Herald’s culpability and responsibility of its lynching coverage needs to be looked at in a larger context.

Many factors influenced the World-Herald’s coverage around the time of the 1919 lynchings. These included its local newspaper competition and national peers, local and national politics, economics and the practices of the white supremacist society of the era.

Omaha had three dominant white-owned daily newspapers, a weekly Black paper and several other ethnic and miscellaneous publications at the time. Herd journalism, where newspapers tend to cover the same stories with the same sources in similar ways, may have influenced the World-Herald’s coverage. All of the white-owned daily newspapers were sensationalistic and racist to various degrees with the World-Herald as the least offensive.

The Omaha Excelsior, a weekly society publication, even defended the mob violence but retracted its report the following week.

The Monitor blamed the Bee and the Daily News, but not the World-Herald, for incendiary reporting that helped stoke the lynching.

“The lynching and mob violence in Omaha is directly traceable to the fanning of race prejudice by sensational reports in two of the daily newspapers of this city of alleged crimes by Negroes against white women” the Monitor wrote referring to the Bee and Daily News in an editorial appearing in its first issue after the lynching.

The Omaha Ministerial union specifically called out the Omaha Bee for instigating the riot.

The events of that night “were, in a large measure, instigating and augmented by sensational, misleading and maliciously false statements published in the Omaha Bee,” the Ministerial union’s condemnation resolution stated. It went on to say “the kind of vicious criticism indulged in by the Omaha Bee leads only to anarchy and riot.”

When the Bee initially published that Loebeck was assaulted, its headline blared: “NEGRO ASSAULTS YOUNG GIRL: BLACK BEAST FIRST STICKS-UP COUPLE.” It followed with: “The most daring negro attack on a white woman ever perpetrated in Omaha…when an unidentified black brute assaulted Miss Agnes Loebeck.”

The Monitor warned days before the lynching of possible negative outcomes of the coverage by the Bee and Daily News.

“In Omaha…it has become almost a daily event for the pink sheet of the Omaha Daily News and the Omaha Bee…to carry screaming, scarecrow headlines of an alleged crime by some Negro...It damages, offends and wounds self-respecting and law-abiding citizens, and if persisted it will inevitably lead to regrettable results,” the Monitor wrote.

The Bee pronounced Brown guilty in its headline “COLORED ASSAILANT OF AGNES LOEBECK PAYS FOR HIS CRIME” the day after the lynching.

Even though few were convicted of any crimes relating to the lynching and riot, the Omaha Bee and its publisher were successfully sued by the state of Nebraska for riot-related events.

The Bee was considered to be practicing yellow journalism according to Sasse and others, emphasizing lurid details and sensationalism over well-researched news. Newspaper tycoon William Randolph Hearst, who helped create yellow journalism, eventually bought the Bee.

Even though there was animosity between the owners of the World-Herald and the Bee, the World-Herald did not then call out its competitors as it had earlier. The World-Herald’s publisher, Gilbert Hitchcock, had successfully sued the publisher of the Bee years earlier for libel and also had him arrested for criminal libel.

“The World-Herald did fail in its coverage in terms of its critical response to the Bee,” Sasse said. “But it also failed in its own coverage so it would have been like throwing stones at a glass house.”

The three daily newspapers were in fierce competition for readers. Each had between 60,000 and 80,000 readers. Sensationalist yellow journalism sold papers.

“Stoking racial animus in order to sell newspapers was not uncommon in the post-Civil War era, all the way up through the early 20th century and beyond,” Forde said.

Perloff pointed out that the World-Herald would have needed a large economic and political base to absorb the challenges of reporting differently than their competitors.

“Whether they could have depends on how you see the ability of newspaper editors to buck the status quo. It would have been difficult for them to do it because they would have faced racist violence. They would have lost their subscribers,” Perloff said.

The Black press at the time was active in most major cities and was pushing back at the stereotypic and sensational coverage of the established white press. Pulitzer Prize winner Ida B. Wells debunked much of the “false news” the white-owned press was publishing about lynchings. She wrote that lynchings were used to oppress the Black population who were considered as threats to the white economy and its social and political system.

“The American press, with few exceptions…encouraged mobs and is responsible for the increasing wave of lawlessness which is sweeping over the States,” Wells wrote in The Washington Post in 1893.

The Black press began encouraging the creation of civil rights institutions and campaigned for anti-lynching legislation.

The white newspapers slowly began to adopt the viewpoint of the Black media. “Black journalists and Black leaders at the time were advocating for a just multi-racial democracy and against Black violence and they had their white allies all over the country,” Forde said.

The World-Herald was not fully on board.

“By maintaining the popular narrative that they had, the World-Herald served as a tool of oppression,” Sasse said.

Both local and national politics influenced the World-Herald’s coverage. The paper’s publisher, Hitchcock, was a U.S. Senator at the time. Issues affecting the World-Herald would likely affect Hitchcock’s political reputation, including if its reporting was more sympathetic to the Black point of view.

“That he was a U.S. Senator is another way of saying that newspapers were deeply entrenched in the political world,” Forde said.

Hitchcock did respond to a Bee editorial when he was running for U.S. Congress in 1898 calling him prejudiced.

“I do not pretend to be the special friend of any race or any religion. I treat all races and religions alike and I have always done so,” Hitchcock wrote in the World-Herald.

Local political issues did manifest in the Bee’s and World-Herald’s coverage. The Bee was aligned with the previous mayor before the 1919 lynching who wanted his job back. It harped on crime and the “Negro culprits” so it could criticize poor policing by the existing administration, which the World-Herald backed. The Bee created racial apprehensions and fears so citizens would want to change the city’s administrators and put the previous mayor in power. The Bee pinned the blame of the lynching on the inadequate police force while the World-Herald mostly deflected the blame on the current administration, including the mayor who almost was lynched.

The World-Herald had a chance to stand up to racism by altering its coverage back then, critics say, but it failed to do so. “It might have shaken things up a little bit but it would have been risking their own lives. But I do think it might have had an effect,” Perloff said.

Forde holds that newspapers have a duty today to acknowledge and to tell “the way it was actively participating in a political movement that was anti-Black, violent and anti-democratic.”

“They should teach that journalism isn’t neutral and that they aren’t somehow removed from the political and social conflicts of their time and that they were players and actors in these,” she said.

Newspapers can choose between being part of the problem or its solution. “But it suggests that there is hope in that the news media and the press can be institutions of change,” concluded Perloff.