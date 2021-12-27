Related to this story
Callie Schwarzenbach will use her extra year of eligibility at another school, according to sources.
Kirk Penner, an appointee to the State Board of Education, appears to have shared posts questioning vaccines for young children and comparing Europe’s response to the pandemic to “Nazi Germany.”
The list includes fine dining, sports bars and everything in-between.
New Husker assistant Donovan Raiola vows to hold the O-line to a new standard. Staying onside. Being disciplined. Playing tough. Because once that standard is reached, "everything falls into place."
Marcus Castro-Walker, the staff member who stood near Nebraska coach Scott Frost wearing sunglasses during games, has left for a new position at Florida, according to his Twitter profile.
In an interview with Tom Shatel, Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook discussed his future coaching plans, if the Huskers could win another national title and more.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning is reportedly seeking to hire Nebraska’s defensive line coach Tony Tuioti.
Tony Tuioti, Nebraska's defensive line coach for the last three seasons, is leaving to take a job at Oregon, according to an official announcement made by the Ducks on Wednesday.
Defensive back Tommi Hill is the first clear example in the brief history of the transfer portal of Nebraska football recouping a prospect that got away the first time.
If you’re looking for the best local areas to see holiday lights this year, check out our list.