This is us: rising, living, thriving

If you’ve never been challenged, you don’t know, for sure, how you’ll respond. Will you have the strength to stand up, dust off and push on? Will you focus strictly on your own needs or continue to keep an eye out for others? Will you toss away your values or keep a tight grip?

When the pandemic hit in spring 2020 – as businesses and schools were forced to shut down and our lives were isolated and upended – we had no doubt the Greater Omaha community would find ways to regain its footing and respond with innovation, compassion and perseverance. That’s what we do.

While we’ve never been tested exactly like this, we’ve been tested – time and time again, through economic collapse, natural disaster and social unrest. And time and time again, we’ve risen,

and thrived. Not content to go back to normal but determined to learn,

adapt and move forward to something even better.

Several years ago, members of the Greater Omaha creative community coined a rallying cry for the region – We Don’t Coast. Those three words carry a lot of weight; a simple sentence that says we always stand back up, keep an eye out for each other and hold our values tightly. In times of crisis and periods of calm.