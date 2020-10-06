 Skip to main content
This mummy loves Halloween

It’s finally October — my favorite month of the year for many reasons.

First is that my birthday is Oct. 3. My parents always made sure the Halloween decorations were up, and my cake was always Halloween-themed. And I always made sure to watch my favorite Halloween movie, “Hocus Pocus,” on my birthday.

Second, cooler weather means it’s time for bonfires, soups, sweaters and scarves.

Third — and most importantly — is that October includes my absolute favorite holiday, Halloween. I still dress up and I love taking my kids trick-or-treating. Once the kids are in bed, my husband and I enjoy a little candy and stay up way too late watching scary movies.

How can you not love October?

While Halloween might not look exactly like it has in years past because of the coronavirus pandemic, there’s still reason to celebrate.

I hope you have a great month — and scary good fun!

