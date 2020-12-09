'This was never a spy case': Navy chief petty officer who worked at StratCom takes plea deal

Lewis testified Tuesday that Briggs had begun an online relationship with the Russian woman in January 2017, when he was stationed in Djibouti, in East Africa. From that time, over the course of about two years, they met in places such as Dubai, Macedonia and Belgrade, Serbia.

Three of the allegations Briggs faced concerned forms or documents he signed that hid their relationship, such as a questionnaire asking if he maintained a close relationship with anyone that is not a U.S. citizen. Briggs wrote "no," according to court records.

In another instance, Briggs signed a document stating that he would be spending leave time in Nebraska, when he would actually be in Serbia.

It was the first of the charges cited by the Navy, however, that was the most serious: his printing of an email from a government computer at Offutt and, later, taking a smartphone photo of it and texting it to the Russian woman.

The email, according to court testimony, was essentially an itinerary for an upcoming business trip. Briggs testified that he initially made the printout, which he took home in a lunch bag, for his own convenience.