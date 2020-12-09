'This was never a spy case': Navy chief petty officer who worked at StratCom takes plea deal

NORFOLK, Va. — A Navy information-technology expert pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges that he sent secret, classified information from a U.S. Strategic Command computer at Offutt Air Force Base to a Russian national with whom he was romantically involved.
"I am truly and sincerely sorry for what I have done; it is my fault," said Chief Petty Officer Charles T. "Tim" Briggs, at a general court-martial Tuesday at Naval Station Norfolk, in Virginia.
Briggs, 41, originally faced six charges that carried a maximum possible punishment of 64 years confinement and a dishonorable discharge, which would have stripped him of retirement benefits, as well as a reduction in rank from E-7 to E-1 and "total fines and forfeitures."
He instead pleaded guilty to two of the charges, which, in addition to the release of secret information, included three allegations of making false statements that hid his relationship with a Russian woman.
Cmdr. Hayes Larsen, the Navy judge who oversaw the trial, sentenced Briggs to 31 months of confinement and a reduction in rank from E-7 to E-4, with no punitive discharge and with continued eligibility for retirement pay.
With a credit of 480 days for time already served, along with possible time off for good behavior, Briggs could be released from custody in October 2021, said his civilian attorney, Frank J. Spinner.
"The Briggs family, including Tim Briggs, my client, were very happy with the outcome of the case and the sentence that was adjudged," Spinner said Wednesday. "What we tried to make clear in representing him was that this is not a spy case — this was never a spy case. It's simply the story of a sailor who fell in love with a Russian national that he met over the Internet. And he made an error of judgment in giving her information he should not have given her."
Under terms of the plea agreement, Briggs could have been sentenced to up to five years in custody and been dishonorably discharged, along with receiving a reduction in rank.
Steven Lewis, an Air Force special investigator, told the court through phoned-in testimony that there was "extreme concern" that a foreign government could have been exploiting Briggs through his relationship with the Russian woman, identified in testimony only as "LS" or "Luba."
Yet in response to questioning by Spinner, Lewis told the court that an investigation did not find evidence of foreign government involvement.
Briggs, who is from Wisconsin and joined the Navy in 1998, was stationed at Offutt for a little more than a year, from April 2018 to July 2019. It was during his stint with U.S. Strategic Command, which oversees the nation's nuclear arsenal and where Briggs had a top-secret security clearance, that he ran into trouble.
Lewis testified Tuesday that Briggs had begun an online relationship with the Russian woman in January 2017, when he was stationed in Djibouti, in East Africa. From that time, over the course of about two years, they met in places such as Dubai, Macedonia and Belgrade, Serbia.
Three of the allegations Briggs faced concerned forms or documents he signed that hid their relationship, such as a questionnaire asking if he maintained a close relationship with anyone that is not a U.S. citizen. Briggs wrote "no," according to court records.
In another instance, Briggs signed a document stating that he would be spending leave time in Nebraska, when he would actually be in Serbia.
It was the first of the charges cited by the Navy, however, that was the most serious: his printing of an email from a government computer at Offutt and, later, taking a smartphone photo of it and texting it to the Russian woman.
The email, according to court testimony, was essentially an itinerary for an upcoming business trip. Briggs testified that he initially made the printout, which he took home in a lunch bag, for his own convenience.
He took the photo and sent it to his Russian girlfriend because she did not trust him after he told her that he would not be able to talk with her while he was away on business. He told the court that he desperately wanted to prove to her that he was telling the truth, which the email made clear.
"I made a decision without thinking about the consequences," he testified.
A portion of the trial was closed to the public, when William Wethor, a U.S. Strategic Command staff member, testified about the classified information Briggs shared from the command's computer system.
As the trial wound to a close, Briggs' parents, Margaret and Steve Briggs, from Colby, Wisconsin, as well as a childhood friend, Michael Jahnke, an associate pastor at a church in Abbotsford, Wisconsin, testified on his behalf.
A central part of his story, they said, concerned two marriages, strained by Navy life that both ended in divorce.
"None of us are without mistakes," Margaret Briggs told the court, weeping during her testimony.
Her son, she added, did not act out of malice but rather "a lonely heart."
Briggs' father shared his memory of the phone call from his son, telling him how much trouble he had gotten into: "'I feel like I let you down; I messed up.'"
A few moments later, he turned and, looking directly at Briggs, through tears, told him, "I love you and I'm proud to be your father."
Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jaspreet Saini, one of the prosecutors, told the court that Briggs deserved the full five-year maximum sentence and a dishonorable discharge because of the deliberate choices he made.
"He didn't care about following the rules," she said. "It was me first." Briggs, she added, turned his back on the Navy, his country and the U.S. Strategic Command.
Spinner, however, asked for mercy and leniency.
Briggs, he told the court, fell into a lifestyle of making good decisions about the Navy, but he did so at the expense of the personal side of his life.
"He looked for love in the wrong place," Spinner said, adding that he let his desire for a lasting marital relationship "override his good judgment."
