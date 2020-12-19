'Those guys were hungry': Offensive line shows glimpse of future for Nebraska's offense

On a New Jersey night cold enough that heavy breathing could be seen as clearly as heard, Nebraska’s offense leaned on its future.

Stability on that side of the ball is in short supply as the Huskers — regardless of whether they play in a bowl — prepare for another offseason. A quarterback battle looms. The on-field receiver group will likely look much different. Senior running back Dedrick Mills must decide whether he will return, with no clear successor behind him.

The offensive line, though, has an outlook that appears as promising as the lanes it repeatedly opened for Nebraska ball carriers Friday night. While starting three freshmen for the first time in school history, the Huskers recorded season-highs with 365 rushing yards at 6.29 yards per tote. Facing a weary Rutgers defense that had taken major strides this season stopping the ground game, NU blockers paved the way to a 28-21 win.

“Those guys were hungry and we could rely on them, especially down the stretch,” quarterback Adrian Martinez said. “They were playing hard, following their assignments and got the job done. I have a lot of faith in those guys and I think that’s really where that success can be pointed towards.”