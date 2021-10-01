Three girls cited for role in Roca Berry Farm incident, sheriff says

Nearly two weeks after a rumble at Roca Berry Farm sent two teenage girls to area hospitals, three juvenile girls have been cited on suspicion of assault and disturbing the peace, according to law enforcement.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, who described the incident as "a chaotic scene" and released video footage of an apparent attack that occurred at the family-oriented pumpkin patch, announced the citations on Friday.

Wagner said five citations for assault and three citations for disturbing the peace were spread among three girls, ages 11, 12 and 13.

It's unclear which girls were cited with more than one assault charge in the incident. Each of the girls was cited with disturbing the peace, according to the sheriff. They were all referred to juvenile court and released to their parents, Wagner said.

Video from the incident showed at least two separate aggressors who appeared to be repeatedly punching and kicking a girl on the ground.

In the video, which appears to be a screen recording of a post on Snapchat, a handful of teens can be seen surrounding the ongoing melee. Many appear to have been filming.

Wagner said public response to the video enabled deputies to identify and cite the three girls involved. Additionally, he said, tips helped deputies identify a third victim of whom they were previously unaware.