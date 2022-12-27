Three people critically injured in South Omaha house fire

Three people injured in a house fire early Tuesday in South Omaha were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

All three were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by Omaha Fire Department crews. A woman and a 7-year-old girl, initially thought to have life-threatening injuries, are expected to survive, according to a Fire Department spokesman.

A man also is being treated for injuries and is expected to survive, he said. The names of the injured were not released.

Patricia Commodore of Memphis, Tennessee, owns the home that caught fire. She said her brother, sister and a niece were injured in the fire.

"Family has told me they've been taken to Lincoln (to be treated) at a burn center there," Commodore said. "The last time I heard, they are all expected to survive. God is good."

The fire in the two-story home was reported about 5:15 a.m. at 2223 S St., the spokesman said. The fire was declared under control in about 15 minutes.

The house, valued at $110,000, sustained an estimated $75,000 in damage to the structure and contents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.