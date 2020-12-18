Three things we learned, three things we don't know

Three things we learned
1. Nebraska’s defense met expectations in 2020. The statistics won’t support that claim, but it’s true. Erik Chinander, with little help from his offense, kept the Huskers in almost every game. His Blackshirts won’t get credit around the league, but fans within the state borders should take notice. The future is pretty bright on defense.
2. Special teams. Still not fixed. A third-quarter exchange of kickoffs illustrated the problem. Nebraska kicked to Aron Cruickshank, who returned it for a touchdown. Rutgers then kicked to Nebraska, which called for a fair catch.
3. Dedrick Mills doesn’t give up. A frustrating senior season for NU’s top tailback might have ended with a career game. Kudos to Mills, who made Rutgers’ defenders buckle their chin straps.
Three things we still don't know
1. Can Nebraska ever, ever, ever solve its turnover problems? We’ve examined the trends over and over. Scott Frost knows all about them. Yet nothing changes. The fumbles especially.
2. Can the offensive line, with three freshmen starting Friday night, take a significant leap in 2021? You saw progress. You saw the Husker big uglies impose their will in the second half. This offense needs to rely more on the downhill running game next season.
3. Will Frost make staff changes on offense?
Seems unlikely considering this offense is his baby and he just replaced coordinators a year ago. Perhaps the more important question is whether Frost would consider giving up play-calling duties.
Compiled by Dirk Chatelain
