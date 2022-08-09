Tom Doyle dies, Douglas County engineer since 1983

Thomas Doyle kept Douglas County moving.

For 39 years, he served as the county engineer, supervising highway construction, maintenance and snow clearing as the county grew to nearly 600,000 residents.

Doyle performed that job with grace and good humor, say longtime friends, until his death Saturday, at age 91.

“He wasn’t the highest-profile guy,” said his son, Mark Doyle, who is president of the Metropolitan Utilities District. “It’s just been steady work — safe bridges, safe roadways. That’s how he did his job.”

A lifelong Democrat with roots in South Omaha, Doyle was appointed county engineer in March 1983. Nearly four decades later, he had become Douglas County’s longest-serving officeholder.

“I can’t say enough good things about the way Tom Doyle treated people,” said County Board member P.J. Morgan, a Republican and former Omaha mayor who has known him for decades. “He had a passion about being county engineer, and serving the people.”

Doyle’s mother raised Tom and his two brothers in the Southside Terrace housing projects, an experience that formed his outlook for the rest of his life.

“Through his high school years, they were very poor. He didn’t have a father figure in his life,” Mark Doyle said. “He had friends of all colors, all races.”

Young Doyle excelled in athletics and academics. He was Golden Gloves boxing champion and a talented high school debater. And he worked to help support his family at odd jobs or flipping burgers, and in the nearby meatpacking plants.

College was a heavy lift for a kid from the projects in South O, but Doyle worked his way through what was then called Omaha University. He earned a degree in chemistry and passed the professional engineering exam.

He married Anna Rose “Nuni” Doyle in 1951. They raised three sons and two daughters.

After college, Doyle worked in Omaha at Allied Chemical and then Western Electric, where he was a quality control engineer as well as a union steward.

That led to his appointment in 1967 as the Nebraska state labor commissioner by Gov. Norbert Tiemann, a Republican.

It was a challenging time to hold that job, because the packing houses were consolidating. Many of his friends were losing their jobs. He considered it a calling to help them find jobs, or get them compensation. It wasn’t easy to do without generating mistrust and resentment.

“Not everyone has this type of connections, and that type of empathy,” Mark Doyle said. “He was the right person at the right time.”

Tiemann lost his race for reelection in 1970 to J. James Exon, but Doyle made a smooth transition when the new Democratic governor appointed him as state engineer. He served two full terms.

After a short stint in the private sector, Doyle ran for the Nebraska Legislature in 1982 and won his race by 13 votes. Just two months into his term, however, Doyle accepted the position as Douglas County engineer, the first person to hold the job. He defeated a Republican opponent for reelection in 1986.

“No one has run against him since,” said Aldona Doyle, Tom’s daughter-in-law. “He was surrounded by people who loved to work for him.”

His job entailed overseeing maintenance, upkeep and snow removal in unincorporated parts of the county, as well as planning and designing future roads. It’s a job that’s taken for granted if done well, and it can draw plenty of fire if it isn’t.

Mark Doyle considers his father’s greatest accomplishment to be the completion of the Harrison Street-Giles Road interchange on Interstate 80, which opened in 1992 after more than 20 years of rancor involving Douglas and Sarpy Counties, and several of their cities.

“It took a long, long time to get that done,” Mark Doyle said. “It’s hard to do something on the county line.”

Technologically adept, Doyle worked remotely for the past several years, from his apartment at Aksarben Village Senior Living. (Anna Doyle died in 2003.)

Although his mind remained sharp, his family said, Doyle’s body was weakening because of progressive heart failure. He decided not to seek reelection this year.

“His body kind of wore out before his mind did,” Aldona Doyle said.

The Douglas County Board honored Doyle at its meeting Tuesday with a moment of silence.

“Tom was a dedicated professional and public servant. He was easy-going and always a pleasure to work with,” Mary Ann Borgeson, the board’s chairwoman, said in a statement. “He had a wealth of knowledge, especially when it came to the history of Douglas County. Tom served the residents of Douglas County for decades and will be sorely missed.”

Leia Baez, the county’s communications director, said the County Board will appoint a replacement within 45 days to serve until Doyle’s term ends in January.

Todd Pfitzer, a Republican, and Jim Rose, a Democrat, will face off in November to replace him.

Doyle’s funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Gerald’s Catholic Church, 9602 Q St. in Ralston. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at West Center Chapel, followed by a memorial service.

Doyle is survived by his children: Thomas, Mark, Kevin, and Annette Doyle, and Kathleen Park; 13 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.