I am a pro-mask person. I spent over 30 years on hospital infection control committees and know masks work. My concern is not so much about the message on the billboard but that No Mask Omaha's right to free speech was compromised. This is more dangerous in the long run than the virus. The suppression of free speech has been an ongoing problem. We only have free speech if it is the politically correct version. If the billboard companies were pressured to remove the message, then shame on them. Rather than take down the message, how about those wanting a mask mandate post their own messages on a couple of other billboards in support of the mandate.