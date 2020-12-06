AIA Nebraska salutes architectural ingenuity, livability in 2020

Nebraska architects responded in a big way when AIA Nebraska solicited entries for its juried 2020 Excellence in Design Awards.

“Despite the pandemic, we had 103 submissions − the largest number from Nebraska architects to date,” said Sara Kay, executive director of the statewide chapter of the American Institute of Architects.

AIA Nebraska’s nine Honor Awards and one Merit Award were chosen by a Michigan jury chaired by Craig Borum, FAIA, PLY Architecture. Fellow judges were Danielle Etzler, AIA, Gensler; and Lisa Sauve, AIA, Synecdoche Design Studio.

The Excellence in Design program is an annual competition for Nebraska architects. Built and unbuilt projects are accepted; categories include Architecture, Interior Architecture, Details, Masonry, and new this year, Regional & Urban Design.

In addition, emerging architects and architecture students could enter Built and Unbuilt projects for the jury’s consideration.

Typically, AIA Nebraska salutes its Excellence in Design winners at a gala. COVID-19 prevented the gathering this year.

The 2020 winners were judged on a variety of features, including unique design, originality, extended use attributes, sustainability, budget and use of environmental surroundings.