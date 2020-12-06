See AIA Nebraska's 2020 Excellence in Design winners

In a pandemic year, AIA Nebraska's 2020 Excellence in Design competition drew a record number of entries. Here are the winners, chosen by a three-member jury of the Michigan chapter of the American Institute of Architects.
HONOR AWARDS
UNBUILT DESIGN
Entry Sheridan County 4-H Fairgrounds (a.k.a. County Fairgrounds in the Sandhills), Gordon, Nebraska
Owner Sheridan County 4-H Foundation
Firm FACT
Architect of Record Actual Architecture Co.
Summary This project reverses biases toward urban culture. Between two older wooden exhibition structures and an early metal building, we arranged three new metal buildings: a show barn and two livestock sheds. The complex is linked by dedicated paths for livestock, participants and visitors at ground level and a catwalk for overhead viewing. While the livestock sheds and show barn are designed for seasonal uses (community storage in winter), the repurposed metal building becomes a year-round community center. The community center can host a wide variety of events, from lectures, to dinners, weddings, craft sales and exhibitions. Casual users can exercise in an open gym or play on the ball courts. The surrounding landscape accommodates community gardens, grazing, camping, carnivals and other large events.
Jury comments The jury was struck by the directness of the scheme. Replicating the figure of the existing metal shed three times across the site but distorting two of them in their plan geometry charges the spaces caught between and simultaneously elevates the status of the existing structure. Here is a project where attention to program and context produces unexpected architectural results.
Photographer Larry Gawel
REGIONAL & URBAN DESIGN
Entry Haxtun Hospital District Plan, Haxtun, Colorado
Owner Phillips County Economic Development
Firm HDR
Summary Haxtun, Colorado, has a population of 946 and 100 of them are employed by the Haxtun Hospital District. The design challenge proposed by the Haxtun Hospital District and Phillips County Economic Development: Could the medical/skilled nursing element be combined to create a mixed-use community that incorporates the existing main street structures (pharmacy and restaurant) to reduce redundancy and return traditional main street establishments? The intention of this design engagement is to combine uses as a catalyst to transform the community of Haxtun while also providing a thought-provoking prototype concept that could be applied to rural communities around the country.
Jury comments This is an urban strategy that has both architectural implications while providing a prototype that easily translates to rural Main Streets across the country. The approach reinvigorates threatened urban spaces, while providing critical infrastructure for the community.
ARCHITECTURAL DETAIL
Entry Robert B. Daugherty Education Center, Omaha
Owner Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium
Firm DLR Group
Summary The Robert B. Daugherty Education Center exemplifies the Omaha zoo’s education and conservation mission to enhance public knowledge in all areas relating to the natural world. Students connect to the natural world through “adventure education” in collaborative spaces throughout the 42,000-square-foot center. The design successfully maximize exposure to nature and animals by connecting indoor and outdoor educational areas through massive windows, outdoor balconies and open spaces.
Jury comments The design of the fritting is didactic and encyclopedic as it extends the mission and experience of the attraction into the architecture itself. The detail both stands on its own and works with the space to such a degree that it fades away.
Photographer Eric Francis
ARCHITECTURE
Entry Swanson Elementary, Omaha
Owner Westside Community Schools
Firm Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture
Summary This new elementary grade school takes cues from the midcentury modern architecture of the original building and neighborhood. The form of the new school building was expressly considered during design to allow the maximum amount of daylight through both eye-level and clerestory glazing, while creating a protected courtyard for outdoor play and learning. Custom wall murals create a unique sense of place. Forest animals and various tree species are highlighted in the super graphics and give a nod toward the neighboring arboretum and act as wayfinding. A double-height butterfly roof spans portions of the north and south building facades, creating a clerestory that enables natural light to filter into the building.
Jury comments The addition maintains the language of the original building while delivering an entirely new whole. This is a mature evolution of how to design schools for kids. The humble material palate and strategic and limited use of color showcase careful attention to daylight and proportion. The slope of the courtyard seems to draw the landscape up into the project.
Photographer Dana Damewood
INTERIOR
Entry Bemis LOW END, Omaha
Owner Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts
Firm FACT with Sean Ward and Actual Architecture Co.
Architect of Record AO, Omaha
Summary LOW END is a performance space for sound art and experimental music located in a contemporary art center and part of a unique new residency program for artists pushing the boundaries of sound, composition, voice and music. Exploring the limits of conventional architectural taste and expectations of design precision, the bold interior environment aims for both longevity and the unexpected. Located in the basement of a 19th-century heavy timber warehouse, LOW END comprises a family of discrete elements with independent visual and textural natures forming an interior landscape in stark contrast to the conventional “white cube” galleries above.
Jury comments This project, boldly executed, reveals a conviction that interior architecture, at its best, is a space of exploration. What at first seems to be discrete, funky episodes of radically different approaches to color, texture and materiality are artfully stitched together through subtle gestures creating a unified atmosphere.
Photographer Colin Conces Photography
ARCHITECTURE
Entry Nebraska Center for Advanced Professional Studies, Fairfield, Nebraska
Owner South Central USD 5/Sandy Creek Public Schools
Firm BVH Architecture
Summary Situated among cornfields, this rural Nebraska school pairs a progressive pedagogy with an unconventional school design. The design team traded discrete classrooms for flexible learning environments with movable furniture. Wall surfaces can be written on; access to technology is readily available; furniture is configurable; and virtually any space can double as a learning environment. The result is a space that reflects an environment akin to a contemporary workplace.
Jury comments A landscape of informal learning environments provides structure for varied curricular programs and informal learning environments. This carefully crafted project is reserved but contains layers of complex spatial relationships. There’s an unexpected play of varied volumetric spaces and a sectional transparency that ties them together.
Photographer Corey Gaffer
ARCHITECTURE
Entry Wanaka Wedge House, Queensberry, Cromwell, New Zealand
Owners Justine Cormack & Marc Taddei
Firm Actual Architecture Company
Architect of Record Ian Perry, Architectural Designer, I Design, Oamaru, New Zealand
Summary Wanaka Wedge House’s simple design complements the dramatic Central Otago landscape. The house responds to the desires of its owners, both professional musicians (a conductor of orchestras at home and abroad and an internationally-touring violinist), for whom refinement and precision in all aspects of design is of critical importance. The geometric-primitive exterior form belies a complex and playful interior. Locally-farmed, custom-milled eucalyptus wraps certain floors, walls and ceilings to separate public and private spaces and lend warmth and dimension. White walls with minimal detail highlight a contemporary art collection.
Jury comments The simple geometric form and subtle detailing establish a strong relationship to the stunning surroundings; this project operates on a number of scales. The understated exterior conceals the spatial complexity of the interior wrought almost entirely through the section.
Photographer Dennis Radermacher/Lightforge
MERIT AWARD WINNER
ARCHITECTURE
Entry Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts, Lincoln
Owner University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Firm HDR
Summary This renovation takes the former UNL Bookstore and reinvestigates the structure as a new home for the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts. The Emerging Media Arts program is a pilot program for the university and is conceptually thought of as a central nervous system of interdisciplinary learning where people join forces and spark ideas, and new paradigms are born. The building is thought of as a “black box” — in the traditional experimental theater sense, in that it’s a simple, unadorned space. Staining the brick dark sets up a dialog within its urban context as embracing difference.
Jury comments This project showcases the value and power of adaptive reuse. A few simple gestures recast a commercial retail building into a site for experimental interdisciplinary exploration.
Photographer Dan Schwalm, HDR
DON LITTLER MASONRY HONOR AWARD
Sponsored by the Nebraska Masonry Alliance
Entry Siena Francis Emergency Shelter, Omaha
Owner Siena Francis House
Firm HDR
Summary Plans are underway to redevelop the Siena Francis campus, improving and expanding services to Omaha’s homeless population. This new 43,000-square-foot facility will lodge roughly 350 single men and 100 single women with dignity in a durable and safe space. The facility consists of readily available, durable materials including a brick exterior, burnished block interior partitions and polished concrete floors. Combined with counseling, rehousing and social integration services, the Siena Francis Emergency Shelter houses more than people — it houses a sense of hope.
Jury comments This building exhibits a reserved and pragmatic use of masonry that is artfully handled. Here the texture, rhythm and scale of the masonry operated at a human scale, breaking down the scale of the institution while bringing a sense of intimacy to the interior.
Photographer Dan Schwalm, HDR
EMERGING PROFESSIONAL
BUILT & UNBUILT HONOR AWARD
Entry Behind Closed Doors, Kingman, Arizona
Emerging professional Hannah Schafers
Summary The project explores interior-exterior slippages of a mundane roadside motel. In the mid-20th century, motels populated the American hinterland but have disappeared from public imagination. Chain hotels now provide monotonous experiences attempting to replicate features of home, yet signifying a loss of meaningful experience of the everyday. Combating this loss, the project amplifies eerie qualities of the motel by allowing the interior to follow its own logic while preserving the familiar structure of the envelope. Interior walls become doors, programmatic devices merge areas unexpectedly, and private spaces touch public exterior.
Jury comments This project reveals a creative emerging professional working through media to create architecture. In limiting themselves to the physical model they are able to develop a wide range of spatial narratives, while pushing the boundaries of representational techniques. We are excited to see this kind of focus and creativity applied to future work from this young professional.
