See AIA Nebraska's 2020 Excellence in Design winners

HONOR AWARDS

Summary This project reverses biases toward urban culture. Between two older wooden exhibition structures and an early metal building, we arranged three new metal buildings: a show barn and two livestock sheds. The complex is linked by dedicated paths for livestock, participants and visitors at ground level and a catwalk for overhead viewing. While the livestock sheds and show barn are designed for seasonal uses (community storage in winter), the repurposed metal building becomes a year-round community center. The community center can host a wide variety of events, from lectures, to dinners, weddings, craft sales and exhibitions. Casual users can exercise in an open gym or play on the ball courts. The surrounding landscape accommodates community gardens, grazing, camping, carnivals and other large events.