Bishop speaks to moral decline

I am writing in regards to an article published Saturday, Nov. 14, in which Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb laments that she can no longer attend the Catholic church because it has become too political. She believes that abortion and voter fraud should not be discussed from the pulpit. Her statement is in regards to an email sent out to 500 people by the bishop of the Diocese of Grand Island, Joseph Hanefeldt, who commented about the allegations of voter fraud and stated that the integrity of the electoral process, which has been in place for generations, should always be upheld. Granted, that is a political issue, but it also speaks to the moral decline of our times. Abortion and voter fraud are both moral issues, and if they can't be preached from the pulpit, or in this case email, where can they be discussed? If she wants feel good preaching there are plenty of churches out there for her to attend. But don't disparage the ones that preach morality.