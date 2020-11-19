 Skip to main content
Save small businesses
Save small businesses

 Respectfully, Gov. Ricketts, you have proven you are a pro-business governor. You have proven you are a pro-liberty governor. Now you must choose between the two. As a small-business owner, I beg you, do not shut us down again. We will not survive. My business has four employees and 10 or so customers a day. We wear masks, clean, disinfect and distance. We are no threat to anybody. More people go through a big-box store in a day than my store in a year. Mandate the mask. See what happens. Shut down the big guys, but please save the small business.

 Sam Giustra, Columbus,Neb.

