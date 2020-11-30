Streck improved its shipping process with an assist from Omaha Steaks

With an eye on improving its packaging and distribution process, Streck’s chief executive officer looked to another Omaha-based company that ships temperature-sensitive products for ideas.

Streck made improvements to its distribution process after touring Omaha Steaks’ packaging and distribution plant, said CEO Connie Ryan.

“This is a close community,” Ryan said, “and Omaha Steaks is a good community partner.”

Ryan said a conversation with Omaha Steaks CEO and President Bruce Simon (who is a friend) turned to distribution. She asked if she could tour the company’s facilities. Two things she saw translated into improvement in Streck’s packaging and distribution process:

• Omaha Steaks’ process to shrink-wrap its packages and ready them for distribution. Omaha Steaks’ equipment addresses the package as it wraps it. “The name is on the wrap. And it’s sealed tightly – just like Saran Wrap.”