Streck improved its shipping process with an assist from Omaha Steaks

With an eye on improving its packaging and distribution process, Streck’s chief executive officer looked to another Omaha-based company that ships temperature-sensitive products for ideas.
Streck made improvements to its distribution process after touring Omaha Steaks’ packaging and distribution plant, said CEO Connie Ryan.
“This is a close community,” Ryan said, “and Omaha Steaks is a good community partner.”
Ryan said a conversation with Omaha Steaks CEO and President Bruce Simon (who is a friend) turned to distribution. She asked if she could tour the company’s facilities. Two things she saw translated into improvement in Streck’s packaging and distribution process:
• Omaha Steaks’ process to shrink-wrap its packages and ready them for distribution. Omaha Steaks’ equipment addresses the package as it wraps it. “The name is on the wrap. And it’s sealed tightly – just like Saran Wrap.”
• Omaha Steaks’ conveyor belt configuration. Streck used the concept of conveyors from Omaha Steaks but added the concept of a chute to deliver the packaging containers. The result was a gravity-driven system to supply the Styrofoam directly to Streck’s shipping stations. Previously at Streck, the containers were stacked near the conveyor line, which cluttered and slowed the process.
“Two Omaha companies sharing ideas made us a better business,” she said.
